Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, May 21

May 17, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, May 21

State Board will honor 2024-25 Teachers of the Year, Milken Educator Award recipients; review FY2025 budget

BALTIMORE (May 17, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, May 21 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

The State Board will review data related to the Maryland educator workforce. In addition, there will be updates on the fiscal year 2025 education budget and the growth in quality among early childcare education programs through both Maryland EXCELS and Maryland Accreditation.

The State Board also plans to welcome outstanding educators for recognition during the meeting, the new 2024-24 Teachers of the Year from all 24 public school systems and Milken Educator Award recipients Bradley Absher and Maggie Arnold.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Public comment registration opens the week before the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 20. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

###