Important Notice: Local Tax on Food and Food Ingredients

Friday, May 17, 2024 | 03:33pm

Pub. Ch. 917 (2024) creates a new "city tax rate" that may apply to the retail sale of food and food ingredients. “City tax rate” means a rate adopted in a city or town that is equal to the difference between the county tax rate and city tax rate, when the county tax rate is below 2.75%.  For more information, please read important notice #24-07.

