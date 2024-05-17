Important Notice: Local Tax on Food and Food Ingredients

Pub. Ch. 917 (2024) creates a new "city tax rate" that may apply to the retail sale of food and food ingredients. “City tax rate” means a rate adopted in a city or town that is equal to the difference between the county tax rate and city tax rate, when the county tax rate is below 2.75%. For more information, please read important notice #24-07.
