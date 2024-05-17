BRIDGEHAMPTON’S STELLA FLAME GALLERY KICKS OFF SUMMER 2024 WITH A GOLDEN MEMORIAL DAY EVENT
Stella Flame Gallery kicks off the Summer 2024 season with world renowned jeweler Bulent's 24K gold jewelry and Belgium's Nik Baeyen's heartening new works.BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD RENOWNED JEWELER BULENT’S ANTIQUITY INSPIRED 24K GOLD JEWELS AND BELGIUM’S NIK BAEYENS’ HEARTENING NEW WORKS SET TO OPEN THE SEASON MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
“Hello Summer 2024” Artists’ Reception 5-7PM Friday, May 24th, 2024
For the first time, designer Bulent brings his coveted, antiquity inspired, 21st century, pure 24 karat jewels to the Hamptons for a trunk show and personal appearance.
Bulent, who is a designer based in Istanbul, spent over two decades working closely with Hilat, widely considered to have been the Master of all 20th Century Turkish Master Jewelers. After 24 years, and with the Master’s blessings, Bulent assembled his own team of like-minded artisans and opened his own atelier where the team continues to broaden and expand Bulent’s sought after “Antiquity By Design” hi karat jewelry collections.
Quietly courting gold lovers everywhere, Bulent garners global fans with his readily identifiable, meticulously crafted, wearable jewels. Trunk show continues through Saturday, May 25th.
Nik Baeyens’ recent hand cast, bronze sculptural works “Messengers Of Kanaloa” referencing the Hawaiian God Of The Sea and new works on canvas deliver thought-provoking, hopeful images for challenging times. His nuanced, layered, hand painted and screen printed acrylic and diamond dust “Astro Boy”, “Guardian Angel Pandas”, “They Come In Peace” and magical, sea-life adorned, bronze “Mystic Vases Of Kanaloa” menagerie of messengers will be on view in the main gallery through June 5th.
A portion of the proceeds from all sales during the artists’ opening reception will go to benefit The Retreat, dedicated to providing safety, shelter and support to victims of domestic abuse. www.allagainstabuse.org
Stella Flame Gallery is a year round contemporary art and fine artisanal jewelry gallery located in the heart of the Hamptons between Bobby Van's and Candy Kitchen. The gallery boasts a roster of visionary Conceptual and Pop artists and; in addition to Flame’s award winning jewelry, the work of notable guest jewelry designers from around the globe.
To learn more about Stella Flame Gallery and Stella Flame’s Luxe Fine Jewelry Collection visit www.stellaflamegallery.com
For additional info on Bulent and his high karat jewels visit @bulentjewelry and www.bulentjewelry.com
Additional information for Nik Baeyens can be found at www.nikbaeyens.com
More information on The Retreat can be found at www.allagainstabuse.org
