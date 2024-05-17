Submit Release
National Park Service Awards $254,625 to Tribes in North Dakota

WASHINGTON – The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) announced the award of $254,625 to tribes in North Dakota through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) State and Local Assistance Program. The award will be distributed to the following projects in North Dakota:

  • $167,875 to Spirit Lake Tribe for the construction of an outdoor recreation support building
  • $86,750 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians for the development of Heritage Park

Since 1965, the NPS has provided more than 40,000 LWCF grants, primarily funded with federal offshore oil and gas lease revenue, to states and local communities.

In 2019, Senator Cramer helped pass the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act. The legislation reauthorized and reformed the LWCF program to ensure states receive at least 40 percent of its funding. Grants distributed through the LWCF program are locally determined and competed at the state level through a process designed and managed by state partners of the NPS.

