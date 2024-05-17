Public Works Week and MCDOT’s Truck Day Event Will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio América

MARYLAND, May 17 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 16, 2024

The Bienvenidos Initiative Resource Fair will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 16, 2024—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Edith Lozada, Spanish communications specialist and Spanish language public information officer at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS); Degan Bartels, public relations and outreach manager for the Montgomery County Department of Transportation Division of Highway Services; and Raúl Marín, community engagement specialist II at Montgomery College. The show will air on Friday, May at 17 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will start with information about Public Works Week and the upcoming Truck Day event hosted by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). The event will take place on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will be held at the MCDOT Truck Depot and Salt Barn located at 17000 Crabbs Branch Way in Rockville. Truck Day is an opportunity for the community to get up close and personal with various first-response, construction and transportation vehicles that play a crucial role in keeping the County running. At Truck Day, attendees can interact with MCDOT vehicles, such as bucket trucks, tractors, semi-trucks and buses. The event will also feature first responder vehicles and a fire engine, with the chance to meet the essential workers who operate them. MCDOT Highway Services employees will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights into how their vehicles work and the roles they serve.

The show will continue with information about the upcoming Bienvenidos Fair organized by the Montgomery County Bienvenidos Initiative in collaboration with MCPS. The resources and services fair will be held at Takoma Park Middle School on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is aimed at newly arrived families and will provide information about the services offered by Montgomery County, as well as guidance on how to navigate the support system for newcomers. The fair will provide bilingual information in English and Spanish about legal rights, school enrollment, health programs for minors, pediatric services, referrals for vision exams, English classes, and more.

The show will end with details about Montgomery College’s upcoming virtual information session. The session will cover career pathways, resume writing tips, job and internship opportunities, as well as information about the services offered by Student Career and Employment Services. The informative session will take place on Monday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should register. For more information, click here.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

