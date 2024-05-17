Montgomery County Council Hosts Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Commemoration on May 21

MARYLAND, May 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 17, 2024

Commemoration will highlight AANHPI community members making a difference in Montgomery County





ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will commemorate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month on Tuesday, May 21 at 1 p.m. Recognized nationally throughout the month of May, AANHPI Heritage Month acknowledges the roles that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders have played in our history and celebrates their ongoing achievements and contributions.

“The Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community is an integral part of the fabric of Montgomery County and contributes tremendously to the arts, culture, education, business sectors, and more,” said Council President Andrew Friedson. “Especially in one of our darkest chapters during the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the AANHPI community, the largest in Maryland, that stepped up to provide services to support our most vulnerable residents and help County government respond to an unprecedented health emergency.”

“I am excited to take time this month and celebrate just a few of the incredible leaders from our Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community here in Montgomery County,” said Councilmember Kristin Mink. “It is my honor to serve as the first Asian American Councilmember in Montgomery County history, even as AANHPI communities are some of the fastest growing in the County and around the United States. It is incredible to see the wide-ranging contributions of our AANHPI neighbors, as we celebrate their innovations in business, healthcare, and technology this year.”

This year’s theme is “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation.” The commemoration will include a video documenting Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders making a difference in our communities through technology, education and entrepreneurship. This year's commemoration will recognize Abhishek Motayed, chief executive officer, N5 Sensors, Stephany Yu, entrepreneur and co-founder of Sunwater Capital, and Dr. Shinta H. Hernandez, dean of Montgomery College’s Virtual Campus.

The Council commemoration will be streaming live on the Council’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Council website. Residents also will be able to watch live on television on Comcast/RCN channels 996/1056 Verizon channel 30.

