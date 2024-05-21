ANGUILLA TOURIST BOARD UNVEILS 2024 SUMMER CAMPAIGN - "EXCLUSIVELY YOURS, ANGUILLA"

Anguilla's 2024 Summer Campaign highlights the island’s diverse experiences such as diving, horseback riding and Moking, along with special resort offers from leading hotels and villas.

The Anguilla Tourist Board Unveils its Summer Campaign, "Exclusively Yours, Anguilla", which runs from May through August to drive summer travel to the island.

Our “Exclusively Yours, Anguilla” Summer Campaign, highlighting our diverse experiences and special resort offers is key to our marketing strategy of positioning Anguilla as a year-round destination.” — Kimberly King, Chief Marketing Officer, Anguilla Tourist Board