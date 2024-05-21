ANGUILLA TOURIST BOARD UNVEILS 2024 SUMMER CAMPAIGN - "EXCLUSIVELY YOURS, ANGUILLA"
The Anguilla Tourist Board Unveils its Summer Campaign, "Exclusively Yours, Anguilla", which runs from May through August to drive summer travel to the island.
Our “Exclusively Yours, Anguilla” Summer Campaign, highlighting our diverse experiences and special resort offers is key to our marketing strategy of positioning Anguilla as a year-round destination.”THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is gearing up to make Anguilla the fun place to be this summer with the launch of their Summer Campaign, Exclusively Yours, Anguilla, which will run from May through August 2024. Long regarded as the quintessential winter destination, the Summer Campaign is designed to position Anguilla as a premiere summer vacation spot and boost summer travel to the island.
— Kimberly King, Chief Marketing Officer, Anguilla Tourist Board
“Our “Exclusively Yours, Anguilla” Summer Campaign is an important component of our marketing strategy to position Anguilla as an all-year-round destination,” said Kimberly King, Chief Marketing Officer, ATB. “Our aim is to highlight the island’s diverse experiences and to include special offers from our leading resorts, mid-market properties and fantastic villas. Ultimately building on the momentum generated from our blockbuster winter season.”
The key message and theme of the campaign is “No matter what adventures you seek (or what you choose) this Summer; every experience is exclusively yours in Anguilla.” The campaign highlights the island’s attractions beyond the beaches and culinary experiences and targets families, couples, and friends traveling together.
The campaign is being rolled out in all of Anguilla’s major source markets. On-island visits media for leading journalists and influencers will focus on active vacation experiences such as diving, hiking, and kayaking and will include the island’s mid-market properties to showcase the full range of accommodation options available to visitors. Press releases summer activities and media interviews with ATB management will also be integrated into the campaign.
A robust social media campaign on Anguilla’s Facebook, Instagram and X Channels highlights the incredible savings, exhilarating adventures, and romantic getaways that await visitors to Anguilla this summer. The engaging creative features a series of reels, stunning imagery and enticing copy, encouraging travelers to choose Anguilla for their summer vacation.
Additional campaign elements are specific to each source market. In the USA, the ATB will run a summer radio campaign on New York City’s top-rated station POWER 105-FM, in partnership with a high radio personality Angie Martinez, known as “The Voice of New York”. The promotion will include an on-air schedule, digital/social listing and an on-site activation at Angie's Summer BBQ, held at a premier location in Queens, where the focus will be on Anguilla’s Summer Festival.
In the United Kingdom, the ATB is conducting a digital campaign in partnership with National Geographic Traveller (UK) with messaging aligned for authentic Anguilla experiences, the mid-market properties, music and nightlife, and local dining.
Several stakeholder partners have joined the ATB campaign with a variety of special summer packages and experiences that are posted on the ATB website. Participating properties include luxury resorts and villas as well as charming boutiques and small hotels. They provide an easy and affordable way to experience the magic of Anguilla this summer.
For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.
About Anguilla
Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.
Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from three major gateways – Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), and St. Martin, (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.
Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd. Find Yourself. In Anguilla.
