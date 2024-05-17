Nominations sought for Annual Wilbur E. Long Jr. Operator of the Year Award

The Wastewater Pollution Control System Operator Certification Commission (WPCSOCC) is receiving nominations for its annual Wilbur E. Long Jr. Operator of the Year Award Nomination.

The Wilbur E. Long Jr. Operator of the Year award recognizes active certified water pollution control system operators in North Carolina who has qualified one of the following:

Exhibit outstanding knowledge and innovation in the continuing operation of a water pollution control or animal waste system.

Contribute time and effort toward the training, education, and professionalism of water pollution control or animal waste system.

Have devised, discovered or invented devices or techniques which enhance the science of system operation.

The award is open to all active waste operators with certification in one or more of the following: Animal Waste, Biological Wastewater, Collections, Physical/Chemical, Land Application, Subsurface and Surface Irrigation.

The nomination form is due June 1 and is available on the Operator Certification Wastewater Program site: deq.nc.gov/opcert.