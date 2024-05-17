Boil advisory issued for City of Audubon

AUDUBON, Iowa -- A boil advisory has been issued for the City of Audubon in Audubon County following a water main break. The incident happened late this morning when a contractor hit a main near the city water tower, resulting in pressure loss.

Nearly 1200 connections are affected by the break. City officials have isolated the leak, and have shut down the water treatment plant until repairs are complete.

Once repairs are completed the affected area will be disinfected and flushed. City officials are notifying residents via radio, the city website, Facebook, and the Audubon city marquis.

Officials say there is no reason to believe water quality has been compromised, but as a precaution, customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Two sets of bacteria samples will be collected for testing. The boil advisory will be lifted once two consecutive sets of bacterial samples have tested negative for bacteria.