Mike Jennings Appointed as Battlefield FCA's Greater Spotsylvania Area Director

Mike Jennings, Area Director FCA

Mike Jennings, Area Director FCA

Battlefield FCA

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Battlefield Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) joyfully welcomes Mike Jennings as the prospective Area Director for the Greater Spotsylvania area. With over 20 years of experience across diverse industries, including significant roles in Accounting, Human Resources, and Sales Leadership, Mike is poised to bring a wealth of knowledge and a fresh perspective to the team.

Scot Small, Metro Area Director of Battlefield FCA, shares, "Mike's passion for ministry, coupled with his professional background and heart for serving, aligns with FCA's vision of impacting coaches and athletes. His leadership skills and dedication to faith make him an exceptional fit for guiding the Greater Spotsylvania area."

Mike joins the team blending his professional expertise and deep faith journey. Influenced by his high school basketball coach, Mike's commitment to Christ inspires his mission to guide others. His leadership experience, notably as CFO/CMO with One for All Missions, showcases his capacity for growth and sustainability. Passionate about equipping the community, Mike, alongside his family, actively participates in their church, aiming to create an environment where young athletes can develop both spiritually and physically.

Reflecting on his new role, Mike Jennings shared, "I'm deeply honored to step into the role of Area Director for the Greater Spotsylvania area with Battlefield FCA. My journey to this point has been one of faith, learning, and a desire to serve. Proverbs 3:5-6 has always guided me, trusting in the Lord's plan above all. I look forward to empowering our athletes and coaches, fostering a community where faith leads the way in sports and life."

About Battlefield FCA
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is touching millions of lives…one heart at a time. Since 1954, FCA has been challenging coaches and athletes on the professional, college, high school, junior high and youth levels to use the powerful platform of sport to reach every coach and every athlete with the transforming power of Jesus Christ.

Battlefield FCA strives to serve over 4000 coaches and 21,000 athletes in 8 Virginia counties: Prince William County, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Caroline County, King George County, Fredericksburg City, University of Mary Washington, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, and Rappahannock County.

