Burgum names Housing Initiative Advisory Council, holds listening sessions in Bismarck and Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed a North Dakota Housing Initiative Advisory Committee to lead the development of a comprehensive housing strategy for North Dakota. The governor also hosted listening sessions this week in Bismarck and Fargo to gather input from stakeholders on how to improve housing availability, affordability and stability across the state.

Burgum announced the Housing Initiative in January in his 2024 State of the State Address, building on the success of a similar effort last biennium to tackle another major roadblock to workforce participation – child care. The Legislature ultimately approved, and Burgum signed, a $66 million package to address child care availability, affordability and quality.

The Housing Initiative is following a similar process with a series of listening sessions among public and private stakeholders in the housing sector to identify solutions to the state’s housing challenges and develop a comprehensive housing plan for the 2025 Legislature to consider.

The state also launched a North Dakota Housing Initiative website this week. The website includes data about housing, examples of local housing plans and a link to a public input survey.

“Ensuring that all North Dakotans have access to safe, affordable, quality housing is key as more people choose to move to our state and our economy grows, and as we work to reduce barriers to workforce participation,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful to everyone contributing their time and energy to this Housing Initiative, and we encourage the public to visit the website to provide their input.”

Members of the Advisory Council include: