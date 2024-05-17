Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,444 in the last 365 days.

Digital Brands Group to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 20, 2024

Austin, TX, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024 on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 from the U.S. or internationally. The conference I.D. code is 817721 or referencing Digital Brands or via the web by using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3044/50662.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact
Hil Davis, CEO
Email: invest@digitalbrandsgroup.co
Phone: (800) 593-1047

SOURCE Digital Brands Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrandsgroup.co
https://ir.digitalbrandsgroup.co


Primary Logo

You just read:

Digital Brands Group to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, May 20, 2024

Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more