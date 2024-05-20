Immersive Art Collective Unveils New Production on the Enigmatic Fox Sisters Alongside Repertoire Classics
IAC is thrilled to announce its latest one-man horror-comedy-mystery show.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Immersive Art Collective (IAC) is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved show, “Mysterian’s Mysterious Mysteries,” with a brand-new production that promises to enthrall and mystify audiences. This unique show, set to premiere at the Count's Den in Downtown Los Angeles, dives deep into the peculiar lives of the Fox Sisters, renowned mediums who captivated the world with their spiritualist séances in the 19th century.
“Mysterian’s Mysterious Mysteries,” known for its groundbreaking blend of horror, mystery, and comedy in a mixed media format that features a video-bound host who intricately weaves the narrative with a large cast of characters, all portrayed by a single live performer, IAC regular Ian Heath.
For a limited time only, from June 8 through June 23, 2024, audiences will also have the rare opportunity to experience MysterIan's acclaimed previous shows, “Roswell” and “Jack the Ripper,” alongside the new production. “Roswell” revisits the infamous 1947 incident and the swirling conspiracy theories that followed, while “Jack the Ripper” takes a deep dive into the grisly murders that terrorized London in the late 19th century.
Ian Heath, the talent behind the one-man show, shared his enthusiasm for the new production, stating, "The Fox Sisters are the perfect blend of strange, mysterious, and tragic, all hidden beneath a widely accepted version of the story. MysterIan, with its unique mixed media format allowing both an analytical overview and a personal focus on the characters involved, is the perfect vehicle for telling that story."
Individual tickets for the shows are priced at $25 each, with double features available for $35, offering a compelling opportunity for enthusiasts of mystery and history alike to immerse themselves in the intriguing world of MysterIan.
Don't miss this spellbinding series of performances that promise to captivate and intrigue.
About the Immersive Art Collective
The Immersive Art Collective (IAC) is a multifaceted 501(c)3 nonprofit arts & entertainment organization dedicated to fostering creativity through the production & exhibition of unique works. We are committed to empowering and educating creatives from diverse backgrounds, nurturing their talent, and facilitating the realization of their visions by providing comprehensive support and resources. For more information on IAC, visit immersiveartcollective.org.
