Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Second Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL)

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a second securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas with an extended class period on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of (a) Agilon Health, inc. (“Agilon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AGL) common stock between November 4, 2022 and January 4, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) Agilon common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s May 2023 secondary public offering (the “SPO”).



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period and in the SPO Materials, Defendants misled investors about agilon’s medical costs by: (i) touting the Company’s purported visibility into utilization trends and medical costs; (ii) failing to disclose increased medical costs that Agilon had incurred prior to and during the Class Period due to higher utilization of healthcare by MA patients; (iii) falsely stating that its accounting reserves for higher-than-expected medical costs were adequate; (iv) making false and misleading statements about the effectiveness of its business model; (v) issuing overly optimistic financial guidance; and (vi) issuing risk disclosures that were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities.

The Complaint further alleges that the truth about the higher medical costs that Agilon had been facing began to emerge on November 2, 2023. On that date, the Complaint alleges that Agilon reported lower-than-expected third quarter 2023 results due to increased utilization and medical costs. According to the Complaint, Defendants also lowered the Company’s 2023 full-year revenue outlook and informed investors that Agilon had increased its accounting reserve for prior period medical expenses. On this news, Agilon’s stock price fell $2.23, or 13.2 percent, to close at $14.66 on November 3, 2023.

Then, on January 5, 2024, the Complaint also alleges that Agilon surprised investors again by lowering its 2023 profit forecasts. Agilon also announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Bensley would retire and be replaced later in the year. On this news, Agilon’s stock fell $3.45, or 28.6 percent, to close at $8.63 on January 5, 2024.

