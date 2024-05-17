Mrs. Henry, San Diego’s award-winning rock and roll sons and touring titans, releases “Everybody Wants Peace and Love”

A 21st Century Rock Opera

The new single and video from their visionary epic Keep On Rising - a 21st Century Rock Opera. Available on Blind Owl Records

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MRS. HENRY , the hard-touring Southern California band with a penchant for carrying the mantle of The Band with their celebrated alter-ego Chest Fever , continues to carve out their own original musical path with the release of “ Everybody Wants Peace and Love .” This single comes from the group’s 3-album concept record and rock opera Keep On Rising, recorded during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Everybody Wants Peace and Love” is inspired by the founder of Motown, Berry Gordy, and his quote “We all want love, we all want happiness, we all want peace, we all want these things.” The single is further infused with Mrs. Henry’s rich musical influences, including Queen, Sly and Family Stone, and LCD SoundSystem. The group's collective 90’s cultural background freely spills over the musical spectrum of rock, pop and hip-hop in the 20th century.The video for “Everybody Wants Peace and Love” premiers concurrently with the single release. Shot by director Edwin FrankO, the video is not only a visual love letter to Southern California but also an inspiring reminder of the greater commonality we all share, even during these times of great division.Keep On Rising is the rock opera premiere of the 21st Century, and far from what you’d call a “run-and-gun” album. The 38 song concept record took a year in the making during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and previews in anticipation of it’s release have appeared over the last 3 years in publications including Playboy Mexico. This is the group’s opus, and the definitive studio album of MRS. HENRY to date. The album was recorded all to tape as a band, employing some of the best engineers in the business to work their magic including Jordan Andreen at Big Fish Recording Studios, Jason Soda at Palomino Sound, Travis Pavuur at Valentine Recording Studios, Stephen Kaye of Sunking Studios and Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering. The warmth and intimacy of the analog experience heightens the personal intensity of the epic, accompanied by the visuals of Alan Forbes.In light of the extended creation period for the album, it’s remarkable that “Everybody Wants Peace and Love”, the final song written and recorded for Keep On Rising, was recorded in just one day. The chorus “Everybody” was one of the many recurring and developing themes on the rock opera that garnered its own song. Lyrically, the song is a shared message of hope for the awakening of mind, body and soul, on our collective journey. The time is now, not later, to celebrate that peace and love exists within us and around the world.The ultimate take away from “Everybody Wants Peace and Love”: MRS. HENRY hopes it gives you hope.Illustrious rock roots and a legacy-honoring sound, MRS. HENRY is a hard touring quintet from Southern California who captivate audiences from Mexico City to Toronto and beyond. With authenticity as a compass, their musical bond mirrors a magical brotherhood revealed in spirited harmonies, psychoactive jams, and uplifting anthems that elevate the band and their ever-expanding audience into the sonic stratosphere. Spontaneity and opportunity divine their destiny as the premiere 21st Century rock band. Motion begets motion, and in 2024 the group will be a rocking locomotive burning down the cosmic track.Keep On Rising is the rock opera performs in two iterations - first as their original San Diego Music Award Winning namesake group, and second as their alternate egos on stage with Chest Fever performing music of The Band: The mythic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees who gave the world such iconic anthems as “Up on Cripple Creek,” “The Weight” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” The group is composed of seasoned touring and recording artists Daniel Cervantes on lead guitar and vocals, Jody Bagley on keyboards and vocals, Blake Dean on bass and vocals, multi-instrumentalist and organist Ben Pinnola, and hard hitting drummer Allan Ritter.Like The Band, Mrs. Henry is blessed with three lead signature vocalists coalescing into a profound harmonic blend. With the approval of The Band’s later founder, Robbie Robertson before his passing, MRS. HENRY is the first group to ever be sanctioned to honor The Band’s fabled legacy.

Everybody Wants Peace and Love (Official Music Video)