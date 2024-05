Michael Feinstein and Carnegie Hall Big Band Join Forces In Tribute to Tony Bennett

Because of You

Feinstein and Esteemed Musicians Set Live Performances in 30 Cities Across North America Through 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award winning and Grammy nominated recording artist Michael Feinstein has partnered with Carnegie Hall to entertain and educate through his latest live touring show, Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band.Following the show’s spectacular March 27, 2024 sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein will serve as ambassador for the legendary New York City venue, which has been home to some of the most iconic performers in music history, including Feinstein himself, to spread the cultural significance of the Hall, its musical influence, and its big band era history. Performing with the Carnegie Hall Big Band or the specialized Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Feinstein will visit venues around North America with this initial show paying tribute to American Songbook master Tony Bennett created specifically for this musical partnership.Following the show's debut, Broadway World stated it was “the first glimpse of what is sure to be a phenomenal US tour of this incredible Big Band!!” and noted that the performance was celebrated with “rousing standing ovation and vibrant applause reverberated within the iconic venue for the acclaimed musical Tour de Force that is Michael Feinstein and the marvelous Carnegie Hall Big Band.” With performances set for cities including Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles, tickets for Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band are available through www.MichaelFeinstein.com Feinstein’s dazzling career as a top-selling and critically acclaimed recording artist and a star performer on Broadway, and the world’s great concert stages has earned him five GRAMMYAward nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre for his Feinstein's New York venue, two Emmy nominations of his television specials, and acclaim for his NPR series.Feinstein’s close friendship with Tony Bennett—who he calls “one of the most enduring icons of the twentieth century”—will add a profound layer to this tribute, as their shared camaraderie brings depth to each note performed. Bennett made his debut at Carnegie Hall in 1961 on a benefit performance for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, part of an all-star line-up that included Frank Sinatra, the “Rat Pack” and many more. Bennett first headlined at Carnegie Hall in 1962 and he went on to perform on the Hall’s illustrious stage more than another 20 times. His final appearance was in 2011 when he took to the stage to duet with acclaimed singer-songwriter James Taylor.This tour appears by arrangement with IMG Artists and is represented by Toby Tumarkin.Co-Executive Producer ..................................................................................... Terrence FlanneryProduced in Collaboration With ................Terwilliker, EE1/BMG, John Iachetti, Kathy Ireland, Jon Carrasco and Stephen RoseberryAssociate Producers ........................Brad McNett, Andy Brattain, Nic Mendoza, Brittany Duncan and Brian NguyenPersonal Management for Michael Feinstein ........................... Sterling Winters Company (SWC)Theatrical Representation for Michael Feinstein ……………………...….. Susan Weaving WMEFor up-to-date information, full schedule of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://imgartists.com/roster/because-of-you/ Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band Dates:All dates and venues are subject to change.June 23, 2024 | Highland Park, IL | Ravinia FestivalJune 26, 2024 | Vienna, VA | Wolftrap Foundation for the Performing Arts / The Filene CenterJuly 7, 2024 | Kennett Square, PA | Longwood Garden / Open Air TheatreAugust 4, 2024 | Westhampton Beach, NY | Westhampton Beach Performing Arts CenterSeptember 18, 2024 | Zanesville, OH | Zanesville Concert Association, Secrest AuditoriumSeptember 20, 2024 | Princeton, NJ | McCarter Theatre Center / Matthews TheatreSeptember 24, 2024 | College Station, TX | OPAS at Texas A&M University / Rudder AuditoriumSeptember 25, 2024 | College Station, TX | OPAS at Texas A&M University / Rudder AuditoriumOctober 4, 2024 | Los Angeles, CA | Cal State Los Angeles / The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA (with the Luckman Jazz Orchestra)October 5, 2024 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Center for the Arts / Renee & Henry Segerstrom Concert HallOctober 6, 2024 | Rohnert Park, CA | Sonoma State University / Green Music CenterOctober 8, 2024 | Medford, OR | Craterian Performances / Craterian Theater at The Collier CenterOctober 17, 2024 | Appleton, WI | Fox Cities Performing Arts Center / Thrivent HallOctober 19, 2024 | Germantown, TN | Germantown Performing Arts Center / Duncan Williams Performance HallOctober 22, 2024 | Akron, OH | Tuesday Musical Association / EJ Thomas Performing Arts HallOctober 25, 2024 | Orono, ME | Collins Center for the Arts / Hutchins Concert HallOctober 26, 2024 | Storrs, CT | UCONN School of Fine Arts / Jorgensen Center for the Performing ArtsNovember 23, 2024 | Kansas City, MO | The Folly TheaterJanuary 31, 2025 | Brookville, NY | LIU Post / Tilles Center for the Performing ArtsFebruary 2, 2025 | Orlando, FL | The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts / Steinmetz HallMarch 1, 2025 | Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts / McCallum TheatreMarch 2, 2025 | San Diego, CA | San Diego Symphony / Jacobs Music CenterMarch 3, 2025 | Scottsdale, AZ | Arizona MusicfestMarch 6, 2025 | Beaver Creek, CO | Vilar Performing Arts Center / Vilar Performing Arts AuditoriumMarch 9, 2025 | Albuquerque, NM | UNM Public Events / Popejoy HallMarch 20, 2025 | Calgary, AB | Arts Commons / Jack Singer Concert HallMarch 22, 2025 | Santa Barbara, CA | Lobero Theatre Foundation / Lobero TheatreMarch 29, 2025 | Midland, TX | Midland College Foundation / AI G. Langford Chaparral CenterMarch 30, 2025 | Fort Collins, CO | *venue to be announcedApril 6, 2025 | Fairfield, CT | Fairfield University / Quick Center for the ArtsApril 29, 2025 | Dallas, TX | *venue to be announcedMay 3, 2025 | Galveston, TX | The Grand 1894 Opera HouseAbout Michael Feinstein, https://www.michaelfeinstein.com/ About Carnegie Hall, https://www.carnegiehall.org/About