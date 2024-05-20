Michael Feinstein and Carnegie Hall Big Band Join Forces In Tribute to Tony Bennett
Feinstein and Esteemed Musicians Set Live Performances in 30 Cities Across North America Through 2025LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning and Grammy nominated recording artist Michael Feinstein has partnered with Carnegie Hall to entertain and educate through his latest live touring show, Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band.
Following the show’s spectacular March 27, 2024 sold-out debut at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein will serve as ambassador for the legendary New York City venue, which has been home to some of the most iconic performers in music history, including Feinstein himself, to spread the cultural significance of the Hall, its musical influence, and its big band era history. Performing with the Carnegie Hall Big Band or the specialized Carnegie Hall Ensemble, Feinstein will visit venues around North America with this initial show paying tribute to American Songbook master Tony Bennett created specifically for this musical partnership.
Following the show's debut, Broadway World stated it was “the first glimpse of what is sure to be a phenomenal US tour of this incredible Big Band!!” and noted that the performance was celebrated with “rousing standing ovation and vibrant applause reverberated within the iconic venue for the acclaimed musical Tour de Force that is Michael Feinstein and the marvelous Carnegie Hall Big Band.” With performances set for cities including Chicago, San Diego, and Los Angeles, tickets for Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band are available through www.MichaelFeinstein.com.
Feinstein’s dazzling career as a top-selling and critically acclaimed recording artist and a star performer on Broadway, and the world’s great concert stages has earned him five GRAMMY® Award nominations, a special Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre for his Feinstein's New York venue, two Emmy nominations of his television specials, and acclaim for his NPR series.
Feinstein’s close friendship with Tony Bennett—who he calls “one of the most enduring icons of the twentieth century”—will add a profound layer to this tribute, as their shared camaraderie brings depth to each note performed. Bennett made his debut at Carnegie Hall in 1961 on a benefit performance for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, part of an all-star line-up that included Frank Sinatra, the “Rat Pack” and many more. Bennett first headlined at Carnegie Hall in 1962 and he went on to perform on the Hall’s illustrious stage more than another 20 times. His final appearance was in 2011 when he took to the stage to duet with acclaimed singer-songwriter James Taylor.
This tour appears by arrangement with IMG Artists and is represented by Toby Tumarkin.
Co-Executive Producer ..................................................................................... Terrence Flannery
Produced in Collaboration With ................Terwilliker, EE1/BMG, John Iachetti, Kathy Ireland, Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry
Associate Producers ........................Brad McNett, Andy Brattain, Nic Mendoza, Brittany Duncan and Brian Nguyen
Personal Management for Michael Feinstein ........................... Sterling Winters Company (SWC)
Theatrical Representation for Michael Feinstein ……………………...….. Susan Weaving WME
For up-to-date information, full schedule of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://imgartists.com/roster/because-of-you/
Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring the Carnegie Hall Big Band Dates:
All dates and venues are subject to change.
June 23, 2024 | Highland Park, IL | Ravinia Festival
June 26, 2024 | Vienna, VA | Wolftrap Foundation for the Performing Arts / The Filene Center
July 7, 2024 | Kennett Square, PA | Longwood Garden / Open Air Theatre
August 4, 2024 | Westhampton Beach, NY | Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
September 18, 2024 | Zanesville, OH | Zanesville Concert Association, Secrest Auditorium
September 20, 2024 | Princeton, NJ | McCarter Theatre Center / Matthews Theatre
September 24, 2024 | College Station, TX | OPAS at Texas A&M University / Rudder Auditorium
September 25, 2024 | College Station, TX | OPAS at Texas A&M University / Rudder Auditorium
October 4, 2024 | Los Angeles, CA | Cal State Los Angeles / The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA (with the Luckman Jazz Orchestra)
October 5, 2024 | Costa Mesa, CA | Segerstrom Center for the Arts / Renee & Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall
October 6, 2024 | Rohnert Park, CA | Sonoma State University / Green Music Center
October 8, 2024 | Medford, OR | Craterian Performances / Craterian Theater at The Collier Center
October 17, 2024 | Appleton, WI | Fox Cities Performing Arts Center / Thrivent Hall
October 19, 2024 | Germantown, TN | Germantown Performing Arts Center / Duncan Williams Performance Hall
October 22, 2024 | Akron, OH | Tuesday Musical Association / EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
October 25, 2024 | Orono, ME | Collins Center for the Arts / Hutchins Concert Hall
October 26, 2024 | Storrs, CT | UCONN School of Fine Arts / Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts
November 23, 2024 | Kansas City, MO | The Folly Theater
January 31, 2025 | Brookville, NY | LIU Post / Tilles Center for the Performing Arts
February 2, 2025 | Orlando, FL | The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts / Steinmetz Hall
March 1, 2025 | Palm Desert, CA | McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts / McCallum Theatre
March 2, 2025 | San Diego, CA | San Diego Symphony / Jacobs Music Center
March 3, 2025 | Scottsdale, AZ | Arizona Musicfest
March 6, 2025 | Beaver Creek, CO | Vilar Performing Arts Center / Vilar Performing Arts Auditorium
March 9, 2025 | Albuquerque, NM | UNM Public Events / Popejoy Hall
March 20, 2025 | Calgary, AB | Arts Commons / Jack Singer Concert Hall
March 22, 2025 | Santa Barbara, CA | Lobero Theatre Foundation / Lobero Theatre
March 29, 2025 | Midland, TX | Midland College Foundation / AI G. Langford Chaparral Center
March 30, 2025 | Fort Collins, CO | *venue to be announced
April 6, 2025 | Fairfield, CT | Fairfield University / Quick Center for the Arts
April 29, 2025 | Dallas, TX | *venue to be announced
May 3, 2025 | Galveston, TX | The Grand 1894 Opera House
About Michael Feinstein, https://www.michaelfeinstein.com/
About Carnegie Hall, https://www.carnegiehall.org/About
Susan Madore
Guttman Associates
+1 310-246-4600
susan@guttmanpr.com
