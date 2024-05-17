A Royally Good Time: Celebrate May Long Weekend at Government House

CANADA, May 17 - Released on May 17, 2024

Mark the long weekend at Government House this Victoria Day, Monday, May 20, with free, family-friendly activities and attractions between 1 and 4 p.m.

"The Victoria Day long weekend is how many of us mark the beginning of summer and it is a great time to have fun with friends and family," Provincial Capital Commission Minister Don McMorris said. "I encourage everyone to visit Government House in Regina and enjoy an afternoon in the gardens or touring the museum."

Visitors will travel back in time at the car show presented by the Saskatchewan British Car Club. Admire the classic and vintage cars on display in the museum parking lot, before cruising through the Edwardian Gardens, on foot, of course.

A stop by the Wild Magic Arts table will let guests enjoy face painting before a visit to the petting zoo by Fenek Farms.

Rain or shine, it's going to be a royal blast!

During the Victoria Day celebration, the museum and interpretive centre will be open to escort guests on a journey to the past. Be sure to catch the latest art exhibit, "Breaking the Rules: Traditional and Contemporary Still Life," presented by Della Hunter, on display until June 23, as well as the "Stitches in Time: Stories from the Heritage Collection of the Embroiderer's Association of Canada and the Government House Collection," open until October 6.

Government House is committed to providing opportunities to reflect on our shared histories, so Victoria Day is also an opportunity to explore the impactful travelling exhibits from the Legacy of Hope Foundation, including "A National Crime: The Residential School Experience in Canada," and "Where Are the Children? Healing the Legacy of the Residential Schools," open until September 30.

About Government House

Government House is a National Historic Site and Provincial Heritage Property with a mission to provide visitors with an accessible historic place to preserve, promote and celebrate Saskatchewan's living heritage. Government House is the steward of a vibrant collection and historic property that is living and ever-changing. Experience the story of Government House through educational experiences, engaging programs, and collaborative partnerships.

For more information, visit Government House Events.

