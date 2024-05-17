In Bologna, Governor Newsom Launches New Climate Partnership

BOLOGNA – On the one year anniversary of the worst floods in the region’s history, Governor Gavin Newsom launched a new partnership with the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Emilia-Romagna and California share similar climates and have been on the front lines of the climate crisis – including the weather whiplash of extreme drought to extreme flooding that impacted communities last year.

The Governor and Emilia-Romagna President Stefano Bonaccini spoke about the consequential elections taking place around the world this year and the vital need to deepen our partnerships on climate action.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today by California and Emilia-Romagna outlines three years of collaboration to advance clean transportation, transition to clean energy, practice climate-smart agriculture, deploy nature based solutions, and protect air quality and biodiversity, among other efforts.

“In an increasingly hotter and drier world, the partnership we’re forming today will accelerate efforts to protect communities across the world – all while harnessing the innovative spirit necessary to move away from fossil fuels.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

What President Stefano Bonaccini said: “Today is a historic day for Emilia-Romagna. This agreement with the government of the State of California, the fifth largest economy in the world, further strengthens the international dimension of our region, confirming our commitment to develop and share common policies with the most advanced territories in the world on key issues such as combating climate change, ecological transition and environmental protection. Thank you to Governor Newsom for following up on this collaboration that will yield important results for the benefit of our communities.”

BIG PICTURE:

California and Emilia-Romagna: face similar climate risks, including flooding, drought, heat and extreme weather; have carbon neutrality targets of 2045 and 2050, and 90% and 100% clean electricity by 2035, respectively; and are hubs for innovation and research



The visit to Bologna follows the Governor’s remarks at the Vatican Climate Summit yesterday. The Governor addressed world leaders on the urgency of the climate crisis and how California’s climate action is a model for governments around the world. At the Vatican, the Governor and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom had an audience with Pope Francis.

“The Pope’s leadership and voice on climate change are a reminder to global leaders of the moral obligation to address the crisis head-on.

California has and will continue to lead with partners like Emilia-Romagna because we can’t do it alone especially as vulnerable communities continue to bear the brunt of climate-related disasters.”

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom

HOW WE GOT HERE: California’s world-leading climate policies have led the state to exceed its 2020 climate target six years ahead of schedule, and formed partnerships across the U.S. and around the world.