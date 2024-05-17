All-Inclusive Care: Lorna Whiston Announces Launch of Student Care Services

Lorna Whiston Schools continues to empower students to reach their full potential academically, socially, and emotionally with its Student Care Services.

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lorna Whiston Schools is excited to announce the launch of its new Student Care Services, expanding its commitment to providing holistic education and support to children and families in Singapore.

"Our mission at Lorna Whiston Schools has always been to provide a nurturing and enriching learning environment where students can thrive academically and personally," says Renee Stone, head of Lorna Whiston Schools. "We are thrilled to introduce our new Student Care Services, which will complement our existing programs and provide families with a comprehensive solution for their childcare and educational needs."

As a leading enrichment school in Singapore, Lorna Whiston Schools has earned a reputation for excellence in language, math, and speech and drama. The addition of Student Care Services represents a natural extension of Lorna Whiston Schools' dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals and supporting families in their educational journey.

Lorna Whiston's Student Care Services offer a safe, supportive, and stimulating environment for students outside of school hours, providing a seamless transition from the classroom to after-school care. It is designed to cater to the needs of primary school students, offering a range of activities and services involving education enrichment.

"We understand the challenges that parents face in balancing work and family life, and our Student Care Services are designed to provide parents with peace of mind knowing that their children are in a safe and nurturing environment," adds Renee Stone. "We aim to support students in their academic pursuits while fostering their social and emotional well-being."

Lorna Whiston's Student Care Services are led by a team of dedicated educators and caregivers who are committed to providing personalized attention and support to each child. The program emphasizes the development of key skills such as critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and resilience, preparing students for success both inside and outside the classroom.

With the launch of Student Care Services, Lorna Whiston continues to be a trusted choice for families seeking quality education and enrichment opportunities in Singapore.

About Lorna Whiston Schools

Lorna Whiston Schools offer comprehensive education programs that focus on academic excellence, character development, and personal growth. They provide a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in school, higher education, and beyond.