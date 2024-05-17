Request for Partners - Fiscal Year 2025 Clean Water Construction Treatment Works Projects

DOEE seeks to identify eligible collaborative partners for its fiscal year (FY) 2025 Clean Water Construction (CWC) grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Applications are requested for project partners in four categories of work: (1) sewage infrastructure projects; (2) stormwater grey infrastructure projects; (3) stormwater green infrastructure projects; and (4) emerging contaminants infrastructure projects. All projects must provide a water quality benefit to District waters. DOEE may receive approximately $15,500,000 in federal funding for Clean Water Construction (CWC) Projects. The minimum project cost requirement is $250,000. There is no set maximum project cost requirement; however, applicants cannot request more than the annual federal grant portion.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA FY24-WQD-2401" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 17, 2024. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 pm. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Government agencies; and

Universities/educational institutions.

A pre-application meeting will be held on 05/23/2024 at 1:00 pm

WebEx access >>

Meeting number: 2319 713 0120

Password: public

Participants may join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected].