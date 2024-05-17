May 17, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Recognizes National Speech-Language-Hearing Month

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Recognizes National Speech-Language-Hearing Month

~ May is National Speech-Language-Hearing Month ~

RICHMOND, Va. – In recognition of National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, Attorney General Jason Miyares wants Virginia consumers to understand the importance of having their hearing tested and offering tips for those who use hearing aids or considering the purchase of a hearing aid.

“If you’re experiencing hearing loss, you’re not alone. Globally, over 1.5 billion people experience and live with hearing loss. I want to help ensure that impacted Virginians have access to the right information when making important decisions about their health," said Attorney General Miyares.

Research shows that hearing loss can impact other aspects of an individual’s health and livelihood, especially if left untreated. This includes:

Cognitive Decline – untreated hearing loss increases the risk of dementia by 50%

Balance – untreated hearing loss can increase the risk of falls by 30%

Social Isolation – the chance of severe loneliness increases by nearly 10% with every decibel decrease in hearing ability

Fortunately, research also shows that annual hearing tests and regular use of a hearing aid reduce the risk of cognitive decline, falls, and depression. Regular use of hearing aids is associated with a 24% lower risk for early death.

Attorney General Miyares offers the following tips for Virginia consumers who may be experiencing hearing loss and considering buying a hearing aid:

Have your hearing evaluated by a medical professional, audiologist, or hearing instrument specialist to learn if hearing aids are the right choice for you

Check the OAG’s Consumer Complaint Database or the Better Business Bureau’s website to ensure you are working with a trusted source

Understand the level of services offered with the purchase of a hearing aid

Although personal sound amplification devices or over-the-counter hearing aids are less expensive, if you have hearing loss, they can further impair hearing if used incorrectly

Do your research, be cautious, and read the terms of the sale

