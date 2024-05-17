ICYMI: Republican and Democratic Legislators Praise Governor Shapiro’s Proposed Investment in Clean, Safe, and On-Time Public Transit as “Necessary” and “Important”

“With support from Gov. Shapiro’s budget proposal, we plan to hire 40 new police officers next year, which would significantly enhance our patrols, uniformed police presence, and enforcement efforts.”

Harrisburg, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll traveled to Lancaster and Langhorne with local transit leaders and bipartisan elected officials to highlight how the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget proposal would fund 32 public transit systems across the Commonwealth.

Governor Shapiro knows safe, clean, on-time public transit is essential to Pennsylvanians’ daily lives and our economic growth. The Governor’s budget calls for increased funding by 1.75 percent – a $282.8 million investment, and nearly $1.5 billion in new state funding over five years, in transit systems that Pennsylvanians rely on.

Nearly one million Pennsylvanians ride on public transit every day to commute to work, go to school, and travel where they need to go – including seniors who depend on shared ride services for 2.6 million trips a year and over 700,000 Pennsylvanians in the Southeastern region. The Governor’s proposal would fund 32 public transit systems across the Commonwealth, including those in suburban and rural communities.

Read and watch what bipartisan members of the General Assembly and transit leaders are saying about the Governor’s proposed budget investments:

TRANSIT LEADERS:

SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards: “SEPTA is grateful for the support of Gov. Shapiro, who has proposed an historic investment for public transportation across the Commonwealth. For SEPTA, this funding will ensure that SEPTA can provide the reliable service that hundreds of thousands of customers rely on every day. It will also allow us to hire dozens of new police officers and bolster efforts to ensure we are providing a safe, secure and clean system for our riders and workforce.”

SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson: “The SEPTA Transit Police Department is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our customers. With support from Gov. Shapiro’s budget proposal, we plan to hire 40 new police officers next year, which would significantly enhance our patrols, uniformed police presence, and enforcement efforts. We feel incredibly supported by the elected officials behind me and here today, and that effort is led by Governor Shapiro. Governor, I want to thank you – you are a tremendous supporter of law enforcement. Your advocacy is known far and wide, it means so much to the things that we are trying to do. I want to thank you for your leadership in the way of safety and security in this city and this state.”

Greg Downing, Executive Director of the South Central Transit Authority: “We know that through rain, snow, and sunny days – public transit is there to serve our community and for the vital services that we provide. The Governor’s visit today emphasizes the need for more investment in public transit to benefit communities across the state – not only in the two bookmark locations in our state, but here in Lancaster County. The funding proposal could add even more services for our disadvantaged populations, improving service for a fixed route and for a shared-ride paratransit service. We’re thankful for the support of Governor Shapiro to invest in public transit across Pennsylvania.”

ELECTED OFFICIALS:

Senator Frank Farry: “I appreciate the opportunity of having Governor Shapiro in our district to discuss the important issue of transit funding. Transit plays an important role in the 6th Senatorial District for our citizens, students, and workforce. I look forward to continuing the discussion on adequate funding for our transit agencies.”

Representative Joe Hogan: “SEPTA is an important part of the Philadelphia area’s transportation infrastructure. With headline events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup, America250 and the 2026 MLB All-Star game coming to Philadelphia, this investment is necessary to make sure SEPTA is prepared for the crowds that will come with them.”

Senator Art Haywood: “Folks who are struggling to make it across PA told me that lack of transportation is a key barrier to getting ahead. Transportation equals pay. We cannot afford to delay Governor Shapiro’s plan.”

Representative Ben Sanchez: “People all over the world depend on reliable, accessible, and clean public transit every day – and Pennsylvania is no exception. However, our commonwealth’s transportation systems lag behind other states’ when it comes to consistency and availability. This is largely because we haven’t increased their funding in over a decade, and the demand for buses, trains, and trolleys has only gone up. I’m happy to support Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposal to adequately fund transit systems like SEPTA so people of all ages and abilities can get to their destinations safely.”

Representative Mike Sturla: “I commend Governor Shapiro for recognizing the importance of public transit to communities in all 67 counties, including urban, rural, and suburban. I strongly support his proposed increase in state funding for public transit because it will help grow our economy while ensuring safe travel.”

