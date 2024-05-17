Natural Extracts Market Size Expected to Reach USD 28.08 Bn by 2033

The global natural extracts market size is calculated at USD 13.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 28.08 billion by 2033, growing at a solid CAGR of 8.67% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global natural extracts market size is estimated to grow from USD 3 billion in 2023 to USD 26.27 billion by 2032. The natural extracts market is driven by increasing consumer awareness, a wide range of applications, and technological advances.



Natural Extracts Market Revenue (USD Million), By Application

Application 2020 2021 2022 2023 Pharmaceuticals 898.4 970.9 1,056.90 1,156.00 Personal Care & Cosmetics 2,824.90 3,044.10 3,304.20 3,603.70 Food & Beverages 4,314.90 4,627.60 4,999.00 5,426.10 Animal Feed 410 437.7 470.70 508.60 Nutraceuticals 616.3 677.3 749.60 833.10 Others 507 540 579.30 624.30



The natural extracts market refers to the industry involved in the extraction, production, and distribution of natural compounds derived from plants, animals, or other natural sources. The food sector is seeing a rise in the use of plant extracts because of their bioactive components, which include antioxidant and antibacterial polyphenols and carotenoids. These substances lengthen food goods' shelf lives and maintain their color. They also prevent the development of bad flavors.

They may also be used in place of artificial substances that have harmful or cancer-causing properties. There are obstacles in determining their activity in commercialized items and extracting them efficiently. This special issue draws attention to the possible advantages of plant extracts, products made from them, and plant-derived essential oils. It has a strong emphasis on in vivo research, extending food shelf life, nutritional and health-related aspects of food, and methods of extracting bioactive components from plant extracts.

Natural Extracts Market Key Insights

Asia Pacific has held the largest revenue share of 31% in 2023.

By material, the essential oils segment has contributed more than 60% of revenue share in 2023.

By therapeutic area, the beauty & aging segment has recorded the largest revenue share of 29% in 2023.

By application, the food & beverages segment has generated more than 45% of revenue share in 2023.

Asia Pacific Natural Extracts Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The Asia Pacific natural extracts market size accounted for USD 4.19 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 9.51 billion by 2033, growing at a notable CAGR of 9.53% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia Pacific, encompassing developing nations such as China, India, and Japan, dominated the market in 2023 owing to factors such as population and income development, as well as the impact of government campaigns encouraging healthy living. Due to the high local demand for these extracts as ingredients for shelf-life extension and food preservatives, the APAC natural extracts market is flourishing. Natural herb and spice extracts are the focus of businesses like Dohler because they allow for the development of novel tastes in the food and beverage sector.

Due to the diversified population and increased travel to far-off places, there is a growing desire for Western food, which has resulted in a notable increase in imports from developing nations. The growing middle class, rising health consciousness, and growing usage of spices as natural preservatives are among the factors propelling the global market for spices and seasonings. Young people who are health-conscious have expanded the market for organic food products, indicating the rising desire for nutrient-dense, healthful diets.

North America Natural Extracts Market Size and Growth 2024 to 2033

The North America natural extracts market size was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass around USD 7.37 billion by 2033, registering a remarkable CAGR of 7.89% from 2024 to 2033.

Forecasts Year Market Size 2023 USD 3.42 Billion 2024 USD 3.72 Billion 2025 USD 4.03 Billion 2026 USD 4.38 Billion 2027 USD 4.76 Billion 2028 USD 5.17 Billion 2029 USD 5.60 Billion 2030 USD 6.05 Billion 2031 USD 6.48 Billion 2032 USD 6.93 Billion 2033 USD 7.37 Billion

It is majorly driven by the presence of established food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, as well as other end users of flavors and fragrances.

The other driving factor is the stringent regulation about limiting use of synthetic colors in food & beverages and personal care products. For instance, The U.S. FDA have listed regulations for color additives in Title 21 of the CFR, parts 70-82. These color additive regulations identify each listed color additive, provide chemical specifications and identify uses and restrictions, labelling requirements and requirement for certification.

Moreover, there has been rise in demand for natural dietary supplements and other nutraceuticals due to changing lifestyles and high consumer awareness for healthy products. For instance, in June 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), launched a new education initiative named ‘Supplement Your Knowledge’ to provide consumers, educators, and healthcare professionals with access to safe, well-manufactured, and appropriately labeled dietary supplements.



Natural Extracts Market Highlights

Product Insight

The dried crop segment dominated the natural extracts market in 2023. Red chili is a versatile herb with numerous health benefits. Blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol-lowering, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant, anti-ulcer, anti-cancer, memory-enhancing, weight-management, anthelmintic, and wound-healing qualities are just a few of its constituents.

Additionally, these substances might promote wound healing, prevent worm infestation, and help with weight management. Moreover, red chilies might possess antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-cancer qualities. It is a beneficial supplement to any diet because of its possible health benefits.

Application Insight

The food and beverages segment dominated the natural extracts market in 2023. Natural extracts are becoming more and more well-liked as customers become more health- and label-aware. They are utilized in drinks made from "healthy image" herbs like ginseng, green tea, and ginkgo biloba and provide practical advantages, including improved focus and immunity. Extracts are essential for creating tasty, reliable, and reasonably priced drinks that are also nutritious.

By eliminating volatile components and substances present in other flavoring goods, they can produce flavor profiles that are more consistent. Because extracts are flexible, beverage makers can provide unique solutions that guarantee a constant customer experience. They can be changed to satisfy brand requirements by delivering varying degrees of intensity, purity, and heat processing tolerance.

Natural Extracts Market Dynamics

Driver: Ability to treat chronic disorder

The ability of some natural extracts to treat chronic disorders is a key driver for the growth of the natural extracts market. Cassia cinnamon Presl is a tropical evergreen tree that is utilized in traditional Oriental medicine. It is also referred to as cassia or cinnamon. More than 160 substances, including glycosides, terpenoids, and phenylpropanoids, are present and have a range of pharmacological actions. Due to their immunomodulatory qualities, these substances lower the concentrations of inflammatory mediators in synovial fluid.

Research has demonstrated the anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon aldehyde (CA) in C. cassia extract in relation to rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It has been demonstrated that CA, an α, β-unsaturated aromatic aldehyde, prevents the advancement of RA by squelching IL-1β and blocking NLRP3. By preventing the generation of pro-inflammatory cytokines, it also dramatically decreased synovial inflammation in RA rats and peripheral blood mononuclear cells from RA patients. Through a molecular docking experiment, the binding of CA to the residues of TNF-α and IL-6 was characterized.

Restraint: Toxicity of some herbal extracts

Herbal extracts are one of the natural extracts that have toxicity effects and are the main restraint for the natural extracts market. The use of herbal medicines is spreading throughout the world. The security of these treatments is still a serious worry, though. Adverse reactions to herbs are possible, and some of these might result in fatalities, major injuries, or even life-threatening diseases. Yoyo "Cleanser" Bitters®, a polyherbal formula, has been shown in a recent toxicity test to increase liver enzyme levels and cause hypokalemia after 30 days of use. The herb was found to carry a higher risk during the sub-acute exposure or toxicity investigation.

A study conducted on mixes known as "super B blood purifier" and "super B seven keys to power" also indicated that all extracts and tonics were safe when tested acutely; however, when tested chronically, 10% of mice developed splenic enlargement and one case of lung malignancy. In Uganda, liver fibrosis has also been connected to the usage of traditional herbal medicines. Numerous Chinese and other herbal remedies, many of which include hazardous substances that can be genotoxic or toxic to cells, have been linked to poisoning instances.

Opportunity: Modified extraction procedure

It is crucial to decrease solvent consumption and the extraction time at a constant yield to lower solid-liquid extraction expenses. This can be accomplished by grinding the herbal raw material into tiny particles, which will reduce the diffusion pathway and increase its specific surface area. Because of technological or financial obstacles, other techniques like ultrasound, microwave, or high-pressure extraction are not currently used in industrial manufacturing. The particle size distribution of the yew needle factions is seen after the pore diffusion model is solved in parallel for each particle size class. Large particles cause the extraction process to be delayed and continue more slowly, although simulations using the fine material reveal a more accurate prediction.

The extraction process cannot be predicted by the simplified model. The full model, which considers the distribution of particle sizes, produces sufficient prediction accuracy, whereas the simplified model cannot forecast the extraction process. The main advantage comes from whole process integration and optimization of the entire process chain; the optimal process is not the sum of the optima of individual unit operations. As a result, industrial processes should constantly incorporate particle size.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Dr. Muhammad Majeed's health science startup, Sabinsa, will launch a new product at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers' Day. The ingredient in the product is called BabchiolTM, a natural active derived from Psoralea corylifolia that has anti-aging properties without side effects. ProscalpinTM for healthy haircare and natural skin care actives for UV protection and melanogenesis suppression are among the other products offered. Customers who want brands to be involved in the solution will be drawn to Sabinsa's dedication to fair trade and sustainability. Dr. Anurag Pande, the vice president of scientific affairs at Sabinsa, will be present.



In January 2024, studies found that with comparable emulsifying and foaming properties to QS, the eco-friendly saponin extract from asparagus roots could be utilized in carbonated drinks, sweets, dairy goods, green-label foods, and cosmetics. Additionally, it exhibits pancreatic lipase inhibitory action, indicating possible uses in hypocholesterolemia and anti-obesity therapies. Additional studies on toxicity and bioactivity are required.



In November 2023, Leading authority on natural extract research, Pharmactive Biotech Products, earned its certification as a B Corporation, proving its dedication to social and environmental performance, openness, and superior business practices. It takes a lot of work and commitment to meet the B Corp standard, which evaluates management performance in five major impact areas: customers, community, environment, employees, and governance.



Natural Extracts Market Key Players



Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

Robertet Group

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

India Essential Oils

Sami Spices

Symrise

Kancor

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Firmenich SA

A.G. Industries

Ransom Naturals Ltd.



Market Segmentation



By Products

Essential Oils Turmeric Oil Ginger Oil Peppermint Oil Davana Oil Cedarwood Cornmint Eucalyptus Lemon Lime Orange Vetiver Tea Tree Patchouli Oil

Natural colors Paprika Natural Yellow Color Annatto Color Anthocyanin Color

Oleo-resins Paprika Black Pepper Capsicum Turmeric Ginger Garlic Onion Others

Herbal Extracts Capsaicin 95% Curcumin Ashwagandha Kale

Dried Crops Dried Chili Whole Dried Ginger Whole Dried Turmeric Whole





By Application

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Source

Plant Source

Tea Extracts

By Techniques

Expression

Absorption

Maceration

Distillation

By End User

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Food Industries

Others

By Type

Teas

Blossoms

Spices

Herbs

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Malaysia Philippines

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



