MDA To Spotlight Local Brands at National Restaurant Association Show
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Pavilion will make its return to Chicago for the National Restaurant Association Show May 18-21, 2024. Twelve Minnesota food and beverage businesses will exhibit as part of the Pavilion within the “A Taste of the States” section of the trade show to promote products made and grown in the state to a regional and national audience.
The National Restaurant Association show is the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere. “A Taste of the States” — organized by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture — provides dedicated space for U.S. food and beverage companies to engage with thousands of buyers from the foodservice industry, including restaurants, breweries, hotels, airlines, and institutions such as schools, universities, military, and healthcare. Businesses can also connect with international buyers from more than 100 countries across the globe.
“The National Restaurant Association Show offers a unique platform for these 12 Minnesota-based food and beverage companies to make new connections with foodservice representatives from around the world, helping expand the reach of their brands and products as well as Minnesota agriculture,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey.
The following businesses and organizations will exhibit in the Minnesota Pavilion to promote food and beverage products from the state:
The MDA supports exhibiting companies with promotional and logistical support leading up to the show and on the ground in Chicago. Minnesota Pavilion events are offered through the MDA’s Make it Minnesota program, which works with Minnesota food and beverage companies on business and market development. Make it Minnesota aims to create and protect jobs, increase the use of Minnesota agricultural ingredients, and promote economic development in Minnesota’s agriculture and food sectors.
The MDA will also host a reception for Minnesota attendees of the trade show on Monday, May 20.
This year’s Minnesota Pavilion event is supported by partnering organizations Agricultural Utilization and Research Institute (AURI), Naturally Minnesota, and NearestYou.
