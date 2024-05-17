MDA To Spotlight Local Brands at National Restaurant Association Show

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Minnesota Pavilion will make its return to Chicago for the National Restaurant Association Show May 18-21, 2024. Twelve Minnesota food and beverage businesses will exhibit as part of the Pavilion within the “A Taste of the States” section of the trade show to promote products made and grown in the state to a regional and national audience.

The National Restaurant Association show is the largest annual gathering of foodservice professionals in the Western Hemisphere. “A Taste of the States” — organized by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture — provides dedicated space for U.S. food and beverage companies to engage with thousands of buyers from the foodservice industry, including restaurants, breweries, hotels, airlines, and institutions such as schools, universities, military, and healthcare. Businesses can also connect with international buyers from more than 100 countries across the globe.

“The National Restaurant Association Show offers a unique platform for these 12 Minnesota-based food and beverage companies to make new connections with foodservice representatives from around the world, helping expand the reach of their brands and products as well as Minnesota agriculture,” said MDA Assistant Commissioner Patrice Bailey.

The following businesses and organizations will exhibit in the Minnesota Pavilion to promote food and beverage products from the state: