Update: Opening of Poker Creek Port of Entry Delayed

ANCHORAGE, AK – U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today that the Poker Creek Port of Entry re-opening for the summer 2024 season has been delayed.

The port of entry was originally scheduled to open on May 17, 2024. At this time, the opening of the Poker Creek POE has been postponed until further notice. Another update will be provided when the new opening day is confirmed. The port is still scheduled to close on September 15, 2024. The opening and closing dates are predicated on weather allowing access, and the dates may be modified with short notice. Travelers seeking to enter through the port of entry during those dates should plan accordingly.

Hours of operation will be the same as 2023. The port will be open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alaska Standard Time (9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Yukon Standard Time). Travelers are reminded that Alaska is one hour behind Yukon, Canada time.

CBP encourages travelers requiring an I-94 (non-US or Canadian citizens) to use the CBP One mobile app or visit the CBP I-94 website - https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/I94/#/home - to apply. Travelers will receive a provisional I-94 after submitting their application and payment online. If not applied for in advance, travelers must have exact change ($6 USD) available upon arrival at the Poker Creek Port of Entry.

Additionally, Visa Waiver Program travelers intending to enter to the U.S. by land must receive a travel authorization prior to application for admission to the U.S. The ESTA authorization is generally valid for multiple trips over a period of two years, beginning the date of approval or until expiration of the traveler’s passport, whichever comes first. This means that as long as you received an ESTA authorization to travel, you do not need to reapply during the validity period. Official ESTA Application Website, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (dhs.gov).

CBP would also like to remind travelers to avoid bringing their Canadian-sourced firewood into the U.S.

Information about entering Canada can be found by visiting: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

