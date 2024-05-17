CBP Hosts Valor Memorial During National Police Week to Honor 11 Killed in Line of Duty

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) held its annual Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony in Washington, D.C., to honor the courage and sacrifice of CBP officers and agents who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Today, we gather during National Police Week to add 11 names to our Valor Memorial. These 11 individuals served with bravery, honor, and strength. And while serving our agency, our communities, and our country, they tragically gave their lives. Their names are joining too many others already etched in glass,” said Troy A. Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner. “This is more than a memorial. This is a monument to the heroes whose names it bears—the names of our fathers and mothers, sisters and brothers, sons and daughters, and friends and colleagues who left us all too soon.”

The ceremony was the final event of a week of activities honoring National Police Week, a time to recognize and appreciate all law enforcement officers who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities. Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across CBP and other law enforcement agencies gathered to pay their respects to these fallen heroes and their families.

During the ceremony, CBP honored 11 colleagues who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2024 while serving on the front lines. Miller also unveiled the new Valor Memorial Interactive Display, which displays the names and images of all of the CBP employees who died in the line of duty.

"Each day, our officers and agents wake up and go out to work, not knowing what they'll face that day. There's nothing ordinary about these jobs, and there was certainly nothing ordinary about your loved ones,” Miller said. “Because they stared danger and evil in the eyes, and they walked towards it to protect our country, to keep their brothers and sisters out of harm's way, to save lives, others are safer because of their service, and we're all better for knowing them.”

Other CBP activities during National Police Week included the 30th Annual Blue Mass, the National Police Week 5K in Arlington, Virginia; the Police Unity Tour, the CBP Honorees Family Day in Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia; the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil; the C.O.P.S. National Police Survivors’ Conference; the Annual Steve Young National Honor Guard and Pipe Band Competitions; the C.O.P.S. hosts the 40th Anniversary Celebration Formal Gala; the Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service; the National Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial; the Stand Watch for the Fallen; and the C.O.P.S. National Police Survivors’ Conference.