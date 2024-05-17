Family-Friendly Tennessee Statehood Day Celebration Set for June 1 on Bicentennial Mall Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - To celebrate Tennessee’s 228th Birthday, the Tennessee State Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum, and Bicentennial Mall State Park are hosting free, family-friendly events on Saturday, June 1, as part of Statehood Day 2024.

“Statehood Day at the Tennessee Library & Archives is a tremendous opportunity for visitors to see Tennessee’s three original constitutions, which are only displayed to celebrate statehood,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “These documents remain the foundation of our modern-day state government; we encourage everyone to join us on this annual occasion to view them, experience our new exhibits, and explore the stories that shaped Tennessee’s profound history.”

The Tennessee State Library & Archives will showcase Tennessee’s founding documents and new exhibits. The facility will also host living history interpreters and indoor and outdoor activities — including a scavenger hunt — from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Our three priceless original constitutions will be presented, displayed, and guarded by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard as part of the opening ceremony at the Library & Archives, starting at 11:00 a.m. Behind-the-scenes tours, which include stops at the robotic retrieval system and blast freezer, begin at 11:30 a.m. Space is limited, and reservations may be made on the event day.

“Over the last several months, staff members at the Library & Archives, State Museum, and the Bicentennial Mall State Park have planned a celebration that is incredibly fitting for the Volunteer State’s 228th birthday,” said Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter. “We hope families from around our state join us for a fun, educational, and historic celebration on the Bicentennial Mall State Park Campus.”

The Tennessee State Museum opens at 10:00 a.m. to the public and offers highlight tours, Storytime with reigning Miss Tennessee Brandee Mills, period games on the front lawn, and a cupcake celebration. Highlight Tours will be provided at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Mills will read in the Children’s Gallery at 10:30 a.m. The cupcake celebration, which will include Mills reading the Tennessee State poem, “Oh Tennessee, My Tennessee” by Commander William Porter Lawrence, will begin at noon in the Museum’s Grand Hall. Activities on the lawn will run until 2:00 p.m.

“Storytime with Miss America Tennessee has become a Statehood tradition at the Museum,” said Ashley Howell, executive director of the Tennessee State Museum. “We invite you to join us for Living History throughout our galleries, across the mall with our colleagues at Tennessee State Library & Archives, historic games on our lawns, and cupcakes in the Grand Hall.”

The Tennessee State Capitol is also open for tours from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. These guided tours will be available at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 1:00 p.m. by Tennessee State Museum staff. Park rangers will also offer accessible Bicentennial State Park guided tours at 9:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

To commemorate the day, pick up your “Passport to Tennessee History.” Stop by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, Tennessee State Museum, Tennessee State Capitol, and Bicentennial Mall State Park. Get your book stamped at all 4 locations to receive 10 percent off at the Bicentennial Mall and Tennessee State Museum gift shops.

For more information or a schedule of the day’s events at each location, visit Tennessee Statehood Day Celebration in Nashville, TN - Tennessee Vacation (tnvacation.com) and click read more.

