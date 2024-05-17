National Youth Development Agency celebrates 10 years of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu Scholarship Fund, 18 May

NYDA celebrates 10 years of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu Scholarship Fund with Hundreds of Graduates and Students

Each year the NYDA hosts the Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu Scholarship Fund (SKMSF) Commemoration Dinner to celebrate the achievements of the students who have been afforded the opportunity to study at various public institutions through this fund. This year marks the 10-year anniversary since the inception of the scholarship fund.

The scholarship fund was established in honour of Solomon Kalushi Mahlangu who at the age of twenty-three, was executed under the apartheid laws after being wrongfully accused of murder and terrorism. Through the SKMSF, young people have been able to pursue full-time degrees that fall within the priority growth sectors, critical and scarce skills areas. "The impact of the fund is quite admirable, and it has been so exciting to witness the successful journeys of its graduates," said Asanda Luwaca, the NYDA Executive Chairperson.

The impact of the Scholarship has been witnessed in the number of graduates it has produced and how they have gone on to be impactful in their communities and South Africa at large.

The National Youth Development Agency and Mahlangu Family Trust would like to invite you to an occasion of celebration and reflection of what the last 10 years have been.

Details to the SKMSF Gala Dinner are as follows:

Date: 18 May 2024

Time: 18:00

Venue: The Focus Rooms, Heaton Lane, Longlake 20, Modderfontein, Sandton, 1096

Dress Code: Strictly Black Tie or Traditional Attire

To confirm your attendance please click on the link below or scan QR code no later than FRIDAY, 17 MAY 2024.

For more information:

Ms Bongekile Skosana

Specialist: Media and Public relations

E-mail: Bongekile.Skosana@nyda.gov.za or call 082 269 9246