Minister Blade Nzimande hosts Ministerial Community Outreach Programme in uMswashi Local Municipality, 20 May

Minister Nzimande hosts a community outreach programme

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, will host a Ministerial Community Outreach Programme.

The Outreach Programme will take place in uMswashi Local Municipality, which falls under the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

The district enjoys a competitive advantage in the field of agriculture and tourism. However, it also faces numerous challenges such as skills shortages among young people and the reality of an estimated 63.4% of the population in the district living below the poverty line.

In response to the concerns of the community of kwaSwayimani, with the support of various SETAs, led by AgriSETA and Departmental entities, Minister Nzimande will host a Community Outreach Programme.

The key focus of the Outreach Programme will be the confirmation of a wide range of training programmes that will be offered to the young people of kwaSwayimani.

The Programme will also include Career Exhibitions for the benefit of the local young people and on site services by the SETAs, NSFAS and other Departmental entities.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 20 May, 2024

Venue: Ndlebezembuzi Community Hall, KwaSwayimani, uMshwati Local Municipality, KZN

Time: 10h00 to 14:00

For media RSVP and enquiries: Veli Mbele (Spokesperson to Minister Nzimande)

Contact details: 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za