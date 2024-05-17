President Macron Hosts Skydweller Aero CEO at Choose France 2024

Skydweller Aero, Inc., Founder and CEO, Dr. Robert H. Miller met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ministers on May 13th to discuss how the company’s large capacity, autonomous solar-powered aircraft can perform civil, commercial and defense-related missions for the French government working with French industries.

The meeting occurred at the Château de Versailles during the 2024 Choose France summit, the country’s annual exclusive flagship business and strategy conference. President Macron personally invited Dr. Miller to attend the event.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to speak with President Macron and his Ministers. I look forward to pursuing follow-on discussions with French government and industry officials about strategic cooperation between Skydweller Aero and France’s public sector and high-tech industries,” Dr. Miller said. “From monitoring illegal activities offshore, to mitigating natural disasters within the homeland, the innovative capabilities of our aircraft can help protect France, the French people, and its global interests.”

Established in 2018, Choose France promotes the country’s economic attractiveness and encourages international investment in and cooperation with France by gathering hundreds of leaders from the world’s largest multinational corporations. Since 2018, the event has generated more than 50 billion Euro in direct foreign investment.

About Skydweller Aero Inc.

Skydweller Aero Inc. is a pioneering transatlantic aerospace company developing and manufacturing a fleet of large capacity solar-powered autonomous aircraft capable of achieving perpetual flight while carrying a tremendous amount of payload. Our aircraft are manufactured from carbon-fiber – each with a wingspan similar to a 747 jumbo jet – and because they are solar powered, they are inexpensive to operate and maintain and feature zero carbon footprint.

With a flexible payload system, including communications relay, 4G/5G cellular, day/night full motion video, satellite communication, imaging radar, and more, these aircraft will be used for long duration missions such as providing continuous coverage above war zones, surveilling naval activity in contested waters, and detecting drug smugglers and pirates at sea. They will enhance commercial and government telecommunication, geospatial, meteorological and emergency operation efforts around the world, allowing customers to operate persistently in more challenging areas for longer durations, while reducing environmental impact.



Skydweller Aero Inc. has World and US headquarters in Oklahoma City and European offices headquartered in Spain.