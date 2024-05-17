District of Columbia Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 5.2% in April

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in April 2024, unchanged from the revised March 2024 rate of 5.2 percent.



The District’s preliminary April job estimates show an increase of 1,900 jobs, for a total of 767,400 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 2,600 jobs. The public sector decreased by 700 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“Our focus remains on providing District residents and employers across all eight wards with resources, access, and support that lead to economic prosperity,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in quality training, and workforce development remains our priority.”



The number of employed District residents increased by 1,200 from 385,700 in March 2024 to 386,900 in April 2024. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 1,400 from 406,800 in March 2024 to 408,200 in April 2024. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points from 72.6 percent in March 2024 to 72.8 percent in April 2024.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector increased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 10 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors remained the same, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,500 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 3.33 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 300 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,100 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 800 or 3.96 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 400 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment 25,300 jobs, jobs decreased by 800 or 3.07 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 1,500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 174,000 jobs, jobs increased by 1,500 or .87 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector remained the same, after decreasing by 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 123,500 jobs, jobs increased by 900 jobs or .73 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,500 jobs, after increasing by 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 77,000 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 300 jobs, after an increase of 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 68,800 jobs, jobs increased by 2,000 or 2.99 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 1,200 over the month to 386,900. The civilian labor force increased by 1,400 to 408,200.

One year ago, total employment was 376,300 and the civilian labor force was 395,700.

The number of unemployed was 19,400, and the unemployment rate was 4.9 percent.



NOTES: The April 2024 final and May 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday June 25, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.