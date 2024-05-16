When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 16, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 17, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared egg white powder Company Name: Sun Noodle Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Saimin Noodles with Soup & Garnishes

Company Announcement

[HONOLULU, HI, May 16th, 2024] Sun Noodle is recalling approximately 37,158 cases of S&S CUP SAIMIN manufactured from May 9, 2023 – May 8, 2024, because they may contain undeclared egg white powder. Any product produced prior to May 9th, 2023 should have already been discarded due to expiration dates. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg, run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

S&S CUP SAIMIN was distributed across Hawaii, Fairfield CA, Sacramento CA, San Francisco CA, El Cerrito CA, Las Vegas NV, Reno NV, Provo UT, and St. George UT through distributors and retailers.

Product Name: S&S Cup Saimin – Noodles with Soup & Garnishes

Product UPC Code: 085315089056 and 085315089070

The following are the lot codes of the affected S&S Cup products:

Year 2023: Lot codes 1623129 - 1623365 (May 9th, 2023 - December 31st, 2023) Year 2024: Lot codes 1624001 - 1624129 (January 1st, 2024 - May 8th, 2024) The only affected lot codes will be increments between 1623129 – 1623365 or 1624001 - 1624129. The lot code can be found on the lid on the top of each S&S Saimin cup.

To date, no illnesses related to the consumption of this product have been reported.

This frozen product is sold in ready-to-heat cups as noodles with a separate fish cake that contains the allergen in question. Consumers microwave to cook and add hot water. During Sun Noodle’s routine quality checks, our validation of supplier ingredients showed the use of egg white powder not disclosed on our labeling of the final assembled product. As a precautionary measure, we urge consumers who have purchased the S&S Cup Saimin to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause and assure our customers that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and quality of our products.

For any inquiries or concerns regarding this recall, customers can contact Sun Noodle directly at 888-735-7777 Monday – Friday 8:30 – 5:30 CST (monitored after hours & weekends) or by email at customercare@vistashore.com.