New Porcelain Tile Collection TESUQUE from Architessa is a Collision of Terracotta and Majolica Looks

Tile and stone brand, Architessa, introduces seven new tile series and expands Tangier zellige collection

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tile and stone brand Architessa announces the launch of porcelain tile collection TESUQUE. Field tiles are available in six (6) colorways plus three (3) glossy majolica wall tile color options. The TESUQUE porcelain collection strikes a balance between the earthy, natural feel of terracotta and the rich effect of majolica finishes.

“There’s something comforting about terracotta – something that connects us to home and hearth,” says Courtney Knoerlein, Marketing Manager at Architessa. “A porcelain alternative really opens up the possibilities to bring that homey feeling to many more design applications.”

TESUQUE is a nod to Italian terracotta reimagined for the modern space. This porcelain collection marries the homey warmth and charm of terracotta with robust technical features. Offering a broad palette from earthy, warm tones to vibrant, contemporary colors, TESUQUE provides endless design possibilities.

- Natural and glossy finish available

- Color Body Porcelain field tile suitable for commercial and residential interior walls and floors and exterior wall

Architessa’s May product launch includes six additional new tile series and a newly stocked product size. Descriptions of all launched series are listed below:

- ESSENCE REFINED and ESSENCE VIBRANT, slate look porcelain field tiles

- BRAZEN, colorful ceramic wall tiles

- VERVE and COVERLET, natural stone mosaics

- PLANAR, decorative ceramic wall tiles with geometric patterns

- TANGIER, newly stocked, 2x5.75 zellige wall tiles

To view more information about Architessa’s May product releases, please visit www.architessa.com/pages/npu-may.

—

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces.