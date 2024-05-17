Lei Wai Nong: Utmost effort to polish Macao’s ‘golden business card’ as an international metropolis

MACAU, May 17 - The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong, today said his department’s team would spare no effort to unite the business community, and consolidate and fully utilise Macao's unique advantages. This is in a bid to polish further Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis, as mentioned by Director Xia Baolong, and therefore promoting the city’s high-quality economic and social development.

Mr Xia, the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, had mentioned further effort was required to polish Macao’s “golden business card” as an international metropolis. Director Xia made his remarks at a meeting with entrepreneurs on Tuesday (14 May) at the Macao Chamber of Commerce, amid his seven-day visit to Macao.

As Director Xia pointed out, Macao possesses a highly-internationalised business environment and a strong economic foundation. With full support from the central authorities, the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin provided Macao with ample advantages in terms of development space, said Secretary Lei.

The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has been actively integrating itself into overall national development, and the MSAR Government has been fully utilising a series of favourable policies from the central authorities. Meanwhile, Macao will give better play to its unique advantages, with a view to enhancing its international influence and hence polishing its international metropolis “golden business card”. With these favourable factors, Macao’s economy will continue to develop positively and in an upward direction.

Mr Lei said the MSAR Government was fully committed to implementing its Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification, by nurturing new economic growth points through the “1+4" diversified industries. The MSAR Government also collaborated with the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to establish a sustainable industrial structure for Macao. By making use of Macao’s and the Cooperation Zone’s respective unique advantages, this approach provided a clearer direction and a solid foundation for appropriate economic diversification, Mr Lei added.

The MSAR Government will work to give better play to Macao’s strategic positions as “One Centre, One Platform”, consolidate Macao’s position as a world centre of tourism and leisure, and enhance its role as a cooperation and trade services platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. Through the “Tourism+” strategy, further efforts would be made to expand international tourist sources and enhance Macao’s appeal in the international tourism sector, said Mr Lei.

Meanwhile, there will be continuous deepening of cross-sector integration and development under the “Tourism+” framework, such as “Tourism + MICE” (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions). Upcoming events to be held in Macao will include the Asia Pacific Tourism Association 2024 Annual Summit, the International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum, and the Macao International Food Festival. Hengqin will also host the 2024 Global Investment Promotion Conference, in a bid to promote diversified cooperation between Macao and Hengqin and to foster the development of diversified industries.