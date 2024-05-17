【Target summer season for market expansion】MGTO holds Experience Macao Carnival in Hong Kong to boost visitations

MACAU, May 17 - Seizing the golden opportunity before the summer holidays begin, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) holds a roadshow named “Experience Macao” Carnival in Hong Kong from 17 – 19 May, to showcase Macao’s offerings of “tourism +” to Hong Kong residents. The roadshow spotlights Macao’s festivals and events and promotes discounted tourism products for summer vacations, to tap into the potential of different market segments and energize Hong Kong residents’ intention to visit Macao. The event is part of the endeavor to expand visitor markets and steer the tourism economy forward.

Welcome the summer with colorful carnival

The three-day Experience Macao Carnival was unveiled at the atrium on the first floor of East Point City today (17 May). The opening ceremony was officiated by Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong. The guests included Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, and the representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao, together with others.

In his remarks, MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong expressed that Hong Kong has all along been a major visitor market for Macao. In the first quarter of 2024, over 1.80 million Hong Kong visitors traveled to Macao, a year-on-year rise of 21%. Riding on the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR and before the summer season begins, MGTO presents the Experience Macao Carnival specially for Hong Kong friends. In the form of roadshow, the carnival features stage performances, different themed zones, interactive games and a parent-and-child workshop. From a diversity of angles, roadshow visitors are introduced to the latest Macao travel information, featured tourism products and special packages. Hong Kong residents can plan for summer trips to Macao in a breeze. In one trip, they can explore Macao deeply and enjoy a kaleidoscope of “tourism +” experiences, from fun and entertainment to gastronomy, leisure and more.

Hong Kong and Macao artists share trendy travel tips

Curtains were lifted upon the Experience Macao Carnival in joyful vibes. Macao KOL Nicosia Lok Fai hosted the show as the emcee. Hong Kong and Macao artists including Jeffrey Ngai, Kayan9896 and Germano Guilherme delivered wonderful singing performances. They also recommended Macao festivals, wedding attractions, culinary delights and community tourism, besides interacting with the audience in games. Jeffrey introduced the “Fly you to Macao” special offer of free ferry and bus tickets, and the kaleidoscope of fun travel experiences in Macao. Kayan shared the joy of travel to Macao with female friends, hot check-in spots and spas in Macao. Germano Guilherme highlighted Macao’s vibrant food scene as a City of Gastronomy, Macanese cuisine and community travel. The six integrated resort enterprises presented a range of enchanting stage performances such as dancing, singing and martial art.

First showcase of Hengqin and integrated resorts in Hong Kong roadshow

The roadshow features different exhibit zones such as the “Exhibit Zones of Community Tourism and World Heritage”, which brings into the limelight the appeal of community travel, the history and culture of Macao World Heritage as well as the new route of Light Rapid Transit to A-Ma Temple. For the “Macao” x “Hengqin” Exhibit Zone, the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao feature their first showcases in the roadshow as a promotional event in Hong Kong to present the tourism resources of Macao and Hengqin. Tourism businesses from Macao and Hengqin also give away attractive prizes not to miss, such as hotel stay, dining coupons and attraction tickets through several sessions of question games at the roadshow.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR, an interactive game named “Challenge on 25th Anniversary” is rolled out as a highlight. Winners of the challenge will receive a Macau Pass.

“Experience Macao” Mega Sale

MGTO partners with four Hong Kong travel agencies to launch Macao travel packages on mega sale, including three-person hotel packages with round-trip ferry tickets, which cost 399 HKD per person. With any single purchase of any product(s) worth 800 HKD or above, consumers can obtain a Macau Pass which contains the value of 50 patacas. They can also enjoy a discount of 100 HKD at any purchase of product(s) worth 1,000 HKD or above by BoC PAY. In addition, travel agencies launch special sales incorporated with the number of “25” to provide unique special offers and experiences in celebration of the jubilee.

Macao World Heritage attractions to bring home

A plush ball painting workshop is specially held for parents and children in this Experience Macao Carnival. Participants can learn how to make plush ball paintings of two famous World Heritage attractions in Macao — the Ruins of St. Paul’s and Guia Lighthouse. Family participants are welcome to join the workshop for free and bring home their own artworks.

Explore diverse marketing strategies

Hong Kong is the second largest visitor market for Macao. Since Macao’s lifting of travel restrictions, MGTO has been carrying on a diverse promotional campaign and exploring various marketing strategies to attract Hong Kong visitors, such as sharing the attractions of Macao on MGTO’s social media platforms, partnering with Hong Kong KOLs to spotlight trendy trip experiences in Macao, and collaborating with partners to tailor reference itineraries in Macao for different market segments. The Office also organizes destination presentations and roadshows, takes part in travel fairs, and steps up promotional efforts for multi-destination tourism products, to provide visitors with a wide diversity of travel experiences and expand the range of visitor markets.