Xia Baolong on fifth day of inspection tour in Macao

MACAU, May 17 - The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, today visited tertiary education institutions, a science and technology park, and medical facilities.

The day, the fifth of Director Xia’s visit to Macao, was spent in Taipa and Coloane. Accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, Mr Xia met in the morning with some members of the Islands District Community Service Consultative Council. Mr Xia listened to their opinions and suggestions regarding the continuous development and improvement of livelihood-related matters in the districts.

Later, accompanied by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, Director Xia, and the Chief Executive visited the Macau University of Science and Technology to inspect its smart service platform and the university’s history gallery. They then proceeded to the university’s innovation and technology centre, where Mr Xia was briefed on various research projects. Director Xia then visited the University of Macau, where he inspected the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, and other research resources. He also visited the Rare Books Collection within the University of Macau Library.

In the afternoon, Director Xia continued his inspections and research in the company of the Chief Executive and Secretary Ao Ieong. They first visited the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Centre of Peking Union Medical College Hospital. They inspected the conventional operating rooms, integrated hybrid operating rooms, international wards, and comprehensive medical centres. The visit aimed to generate understanding of the functions and positioning of the hospital in terms of enhancing overall medical standards in Macao, and developing the city’s “Big Heath” industry.

Director Xia and the Chief Executive then went to the Nam Yue Science Park, accompanied by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lei Wai Nong. They received a briefing giving an overview about the science park's operation, and visited a traditional Chinese medicine factory, to inspect the production equipment and related processes. They also visited “Macao brands“ and “Made in Macao” enterprises based in the science park, and learnt about local enterprises’ development condition.

Afterwards, Director Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive and Secretary Ao Ieong, visited a popular egg tart shop in the Coloane area, to observe the production process of the renowned Portuguese-style egg tarts, and learn about the operation of the shop from the owner.

Director Xia then went to the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards to hear about an example of a revitalisation effort for an old district, in terms of cultural and tourism project work. Lastly, the officials visited the famous Hac Sa Beach, experiencing one of Macao’s beautiful natural tourism resources.