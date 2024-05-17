Office of Evidence and Impact Releases Education and Workforce Dashboards

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Office of Evidence and Impact (OEI) has released two dashboards illustrating Tennessee students’ educational achievement and employment outcomes.

“OEI works with state departments to support their efforts to make evidence and data-driven decisions,” said Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Jim Bryson. “These new dashboards represent the hard work of OEI and multiple state departments to provide better insights into our state’s educational outcomes to the public and stakeholders.”

Education to Employment

The Education to Employment dashboard incorporates aggregate student outcome data from graduation years 2017- 2021, with employment data from federal fiscal year 2022 from Tennessee's statewide longitudinal data system (SLDS). The dashboard provides insight into the state's high school and postsecondary graduates by instructional program area and their wages 1-year, 3- years, and 5-years after graduation.

The dashboard leverages data submitted to the OEI-managed SLDS from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association, Tennessee Department of Education, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“The Education to Employment Dashboard is a testament to the kind of actionable information we can provide to Tennessee workforce professionals and businesses when we work together with a focus on understanding the kind of workforce we’re producing in Tennessee,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Deniece Thomas.

Postsecondary Enrollment and Completion

The Postsecondary Enrollment and Completion dashboard incorporates aggregate data on Tennessee's 2018-2022 high school graduates’ college-going rate, with breakdowns by institution type and demographic subgroups, from Tennessee's SLDS. The dashboards also display 2014-2016 high school graduates' postsecondary completion rates six years after graduation.

The dashboard leverages data submitted to the OEI-managed SLDS from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association, and Tennessee Department of Education.

“These dashboards have been a collaborative effort to better understand student outcomes, and they will be a great resource to assess and work to improve student access, completion, and employment,” said Tennessee Higher Education Commission Executive Director Steven Gentile.

“This new resource will help all education stakeholders in Tennessee continue to make informed, data-driven decisions to best support students” said Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds. “Tennessee is committed to ensuring every student is prepared for postsecondary learning and their future careers.”