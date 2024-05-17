Governor Phil Scott Announces Departure of Administration Secretary Kristin Clouser

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that Secretary Kristin Clouser will be leaving her role leading the Agency of Administration next week.

Secretary Clouser was first appointed by Governor Scott as deputy secretary of the Agency in November of 2020. In December of 2021, he named Clouser secretary of administration. Prior to her appointment, she served as the chief of the Human Services Division of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and general counsel to the Agency of Human Services.

“Kristin has been a highly effective leader and valuable member of my Cabinet,” said Governor Scott. “She has been a thoughtful steward of state finances through historic challenges and opportunities, with the massive influx of federal pandemic spending and recovery aid. Her ability to solve complex problems, her work ethic, and commitment to service have been incredible to watch. I will certainly miss her loyalty, humbleness, intellect and humor, but I’m thrilled for her new opportunity to return to her roots and love of the law. Our entire team wishes her well.”

“While it has been the challenge of a lifetime, it has been an honor and joy to serve alongside my fellow Cabinet members and the employees within the Agency of Administration who work hard every day to make Vermont a better place to live and work,” said Secretary Clouser. “Most importantly, I want to thank Governor Scott for the opportunity to serve Vermont as Secretary of Administration and for entrusting me with helping to execute his vision for our brave little state.”

The Agency of Administration is comprised of the Office of the Secretary, central office divisions and departments that provide administrative and supportive services to all Vermont state government agencies and departments, as well as Vermont taxpayers. With primary responsibilities related to human resources, revenues, accounting and budget management, physical plant, and contracting and general services, the Agency promotes the effective and efficient coordination of state programs and services by responding to changing administrative, policy and fiscal environments, while ensuring transparency and accountability of and value for public tax dollars.

Secretary Clouser’s last day will be May 24. Deputy Secretary Sarah Clark will serve as interim secretary.