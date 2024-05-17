Public Appointment Opportunity: Appointment of Members to the Board of Libraries NI

The Department for Communities (DfC) has launched a competition to appoint new Members to the Board of Libraries NI. The closing date for applications is 12 noon on Monday 10 June 2024.

Libraries NI is an arm’s-length body of DfC, with its primary duty being to provide a comprehensive and efficient public library service for persons living, working or studying in Northern Ireland.

Libraries are community hubs that provide free, inclusive, shared, accessible and trusted spaces. They are embedded in communities and used by people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. With 89% of the population living within two miles of a branch library or mobile library stop, there is tremendous potential for libraries to provide local access to, and support for, a range of citizen-focused services.

The Department is now seeking Members, Councillor and Non-Councillor (lay) to the Board of Libraries NI who have a keen interest in the modern library service and a strong desire to contribute to its leadership and oversight.

Those with the required skills, knowledge and determination, from any background, are encouraged to apply.

Further information on the competition is available on the DfC website or by contacting Public Appointments Unit.

Section 5 of the Candidate Information Booklet provides further detail if you work in the public sector.

