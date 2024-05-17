Comer Announces Hearing with DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm￼

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will hold a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Energy.” The hearing will conduct oversight and gather information from Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm on major policy decisions that have jeopardized economic opportunities, threatened our energy security and national security, raised costs on Americans, and hurt small businesses.

“Under Secretary Granholm’s leadership, the Department of Energy has implemented radical policies and unchecked regulations in an effort to wage a war against American-made energy production and cement far-left Green New Deal priorities,” said Chairman Comer. “It’s clear the Department of Energy has been operating behind closed doors for far too long and it has left Americans in the dark about the Department’s misuse of our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pause on liquified natural gas exports, and increased spending levels. The Oversight Committee is prepared to shine a light on the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies and will continue to work to hold Secretary Granholm accountable.”

In the 118th Congress, the Oversight Committee has worked to expose the Biden Administration’s radical climate agenda. To date, the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, led by Subcommittee Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas), has held ten hearings on the Biden Administration’s anti-American energy policies and burdensome regulations. In addition, Chairman Comer has held four hearings dedicated to exposing the Biden Administration’s radical environmental policies and disastrous regulations pushed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and DOE. The Committee has ongoing investigations into the Biden Administration’s pause on new liquified natural gas export permits, Secretary Granholm’s summer 2023 electric vehicle road trip, jet-setting activities of the Special Envoy for Climate Office, creation of the American Climate Corps, historic depletion of the SPR, and burdensome and expensive EPA rulemakings.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the U.S. Department of Energy”

DATE: Thursday, May 23, 2024

TIME: 9:00 AM EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS: The Honorable Jennifer Granholm, Secretary, Department of Energy

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.