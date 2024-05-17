ITA Announces New Strategic Partnership with Travel Unity

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, May 17, 2024

WASHINGTON - Aiming to extend the benefits of travel and tourism to underserved communities across the United States, the International Trade Administration (ITA) today announced a new Strategic Partnership with Travel Unity, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the travel and tourism sector through individual and community empowerment.

Through the new ITA Strategic Partnership, the two entities will engage in collaborative efforts to share Travel Unity’s applied diversity, equity, and inclusion standards for small- and medium-sized tourism businesses in underserved communities across the country. Through the partnership, ITA and Travel Unity will support events, webinars, outreach, and training for these businesses as part of a shared mission to ensure diverse, inclusive, and accessible tourism experiences.

Furthermore, ITA will help share Travel Unity’s DEI Standards for Travel and Tourism, making the information accessible to more businesses and organizations as they develop plans and strategies to be more inclusive in their travel and tourism activities.

“As we approach National Travel and Tourism Week, this partnership provides an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the U.S. travel and tourism industry and advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Strategy to help support a diverse array of tourism products and services,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism Alex Lasry. “ITA and Travel Unity are excited to collaborate on approaches to build up and empower small- and medium-sized businesses in historically underserved communities that cater to travelers and tourists in the United States.”

“Travel Unity is honored to partner with the International Trade Administration to amplify our respective and collective work,” said Travel Unity Executive Director Roni Weiss. “Together with ITA, we will provide the industry with tools for applied DEI to not only create more fulfilling experiences for a wider array of travelers, but also to diversify the workforce in the travel industry and create deeper bonds between the travel industry and local communities.”

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

Travel Unity is a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the travel and tourism sector through individual and community empowerment. Travel Unity’s mission is to connect community groups and individuals with travel, cultural, and educational experiences to promote personal and professional growth. In collaboration with organizations in the travel and tourism sector, Travel Unity strives to broaden their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and best practices. Travel Unity’s vision is for a global travel and tourism industry that is welcoming to everyone and that creates environments for staff, visitors, and local communities to all feel seen, heard, and respected.

