ITA Launches New Supply Chain Tool to Track Global Steel and Aluminum Scrap Metal Trade, Promoting Decarbonization

Thursday, May 16, 2024

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) released its newest supply chain monitor, the Global Scrap Monitor (Monitor), an online dashboard for tracking steel and aluminum scrap trade flows around the world. Recycled steel and aluminum scraps are being increasingly used in new metal production as countries promote decarbonization.

The Monitor provides data on global aluminum and steel scrap trade flows from the top importing/exporting markets, allowing domestic industry stakeholders and consumers to better understand patterns in their supply chain.

“The Global Scrap Monitor is another vital resource for U.S. industry that builds on ITA’s efforts to enhance supply chain resiliency and strengthen economic competitiveness by getting ahead of disruptions,” said Ryan Majerus, performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Assistant Secretary for Enforcement and Compliance. “As the United States and other like-minded partners support decarbonization efforts and more recycled and scrap metal is traded, this tool will be important for producers, consumers, and governments to have reliable information about the global scrap trade patterns and trends in this rapidly changing industry.”

ITA will host a public webinar on how to use and interpret data from the Global Scrap Monitor on Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. ET. To register, please visit: https://www.trade.gov/imau

