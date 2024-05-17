BioNTech SE Shareholders Approve All Agenda Items at the Annual General Meeting 2024

MAINZ, Germany, May 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or the “Company”) held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) today, May 17, 2024. A total of 87.51 per cent of the share capital was represented at the virtual assembly. There were 14 items on the agenda of the AGM. All resolutions proposed on the agenda items put to the vote at today’s AGM were approved by a large majority of the shareholders.

“The past few years marked a leap in competence for BioNTech,” said Helmut Jeggle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BioNTech. “With the development and commercialization of a leading COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech has shown that it can deliver against targeted objectives successfully. Today, BioNTech’s robust financial position is an excellent foundation for its transformation into a multi-product company, with particular focus on achieving commercial readiness in oncology.”

“2023 was a year in which we made important progress in many areas: We maintained a leading position in the COVID-19 vaccine market, published encouraging data for candidates in our oncology pipeline and launched potentially registrational trials. Additionally, we have strengthened our organization in preparation for the next phase of growth, particularly with regards to our planned product launches in oncology,” said Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder of BioNTech. “We believe that our therapies under development, once approved, have the potential to complement or replace established cancer treatment approaches in many areas in the future.”

The voting results for all agenda items can be seen on the Annual General Meeting 2024 website under the section ‘Voting Results’. The speech by Prof. Ugur Sahin, M.D., and the slides presented at the AGM 2024 can be found in section ‘Speeches and Presentations’ under the same link.

