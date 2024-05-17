TAIWAN, May 17 - President Tsai meets Canadian delegation to presidential inauguration

On the morning of May 17, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a Canadian parliamentary delegation to attend the inauguration of the 16th-term president and vice president. In remarks, President Tsai said that Taiwan and Canada are both committed to defending the values of freedom and democracy, adding that given the geopolitical and economic challenges of the Indo-Pacific region in recent years, Taiwan and Canada should strengthen cooperation to further contribute to regional peace and stability. The president stated that Taiwan is Canada’s sixth-largest trading partner in Asia and that our countries are highly complementary in terms of industry. She also noted that as our countries continue to enhance our bilateral investment framework, we are facilitating positive outcomes for both sides in such areas as technology, public health, and trade, while helping our countries expand their global presences. President Tsai expressed hope that the members of the delegation will continue to leverage their strengths to support Taiwan’s international participation and work with Taiwan to strengthen global supply chain resilience and unearth more business opportunities.

A translation of President Tsai’s remarks follows:

I am delighted to once again meet with Chair of the Taiwan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group and Chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade Judy Sgro before I leave office. I also extend a warm welcome to all our good friends visiting Taiwan from Canada. By attending the inauguration of the president and vice president, with your actions you are demonstrating the close friendship between Taiwan and Canada. I am confident your visit will further our bilateral exchanges and help the Parliament of Canada gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan.

Taiwan and Canada are both committed to defending the values of freedom and democracy. Given the geopolitical and economic challenges of the Indo-Pacific region in recent years, Taiwan and Canada should strengthen cooperation to further contribute to regional peace and stability.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Chair Sgro for repeatedly and publicly calling on the Canadian government to build on the momentum created by the signing of the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) and continue to support Taiwan’s international participation. Since announcing its Indo-Pacific Strategy at the end of 2022, the Canadian government has released joint statements following the Canada-US summit and the G7 summit, demonstrating the importance Canada attaches to cross-strait peace and stability and its commitment to this objective. For this, I express my sincere gratitude.

Taiwan is Canada’s sixth-largest trading partner in Asia, and our countries are highly complementary in terms of industry. As we continue to enhance our bilateral investment framework, we are facilitating positive outcomes for both sides in such areas as technology, public health, and trade, while helping our countries expand their global presences. As Canada is chairing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission this year, I hope that you all will continue to help make the case for Taiwan’s membership application. Together, we can strengthen global supply chain resilience and help each other unearth more business opportunities.

In closing, I wish the delegation a pleasant and productive visit. Moving forward, let us continue working to advance the Taiwan-Canada friendship and our mutual prosperity.

Chair Sgro then delivered remarks, stating that over the past two years, Canada and Taiwan have been working together to advance many of the issues that we mutually care about. She remarked on how nice it is to be back in Taiwan as we move forward to a new president and to see the cabinet members that she has had the opportunity to meet over the years. Chair Sgro then thanked President Tsai on behalf of her delegation for fostering the collaborative efforts that have elevated Canada-Taiwan relations.

Chair Sgro said that under President Tsai’s leadership, Taiwan has championed democracy, human rights, and prosperity, while navigating complex diplomatic terrains. She added that through President Tsai’s unwavering commitment and tireless dedication, our joint endeavors have yielded tangible results, enriching the lives of our people and strengthening the bonds between Canada and Taiwan.

Echoing President Tsai’s remarks, Chair Sgro stated that after two years of negotiations, the FIPA between Taiwan and Canada was officially signed in December last year. She said that she was glad to see the agreement signed under the leadership of President Tsai.

Chair Sgro added that this significant milestone showcases Taiwan as a crucial trade partner for Canada and that it will bolster trade and investment, creating opportunities for sustainable growth and job creation.

Chair Sgro said that Taiwan’s decision to fully open its market to Canadian beef exports signifies a deepening bilateral relationship, benefiting both nations economically. She also stated that the unveiling of Taiwan’s first indigenous defense submarine is a testament to its commitment to security and innovation, symbolizing self-reliance and regional stability.

Chair Sgro stated that Taiwan’s successful presidential and legislative elections underscore the vitality of democracy that matters so very much to all of us, showcasing the country’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Noting that President Tsai’s dedication to the Taiwanese people and regional peace has garnered global respect, Chair Sgro said she also hopes to work with Taiwan’s new leadership to address challenges and forge a brighter future.

Chair Sgro stated that Canada considers its warm relations with Taiwan very important but that there is still much work ahead of us, as all the members of her delegation very much want to see Taiwan continue to grow and to be successful. Following the success of the FIPA agreement, she expressed hope that our countries will continue to look for more bilateral opportunities. Noting that successful entry into the CPTPP matters a lot to Taiwan, she said that the members of her delegation will continue to encourage the Canadian government to support Taiwan’s inclusion.

Also in attendance were Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development Ali Ehsassi, Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance Peter Fonseca, Members of Parliament Robert Kitchen, Rachael Thomas, and Stephanie Kusie, Vice Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on National Defence Christine Normandin, Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Natural Resources George Chahal, Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights Lena Metlege Diab, and Executive Director of the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei Jim Nickel.