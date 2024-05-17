Fine Art Painter, Gabriel Contributes His Work In Charity Event At Storage Gallery in Tribeca
At the annual "Buy What You Love" charity auction in Tribeca, Gabriel's four oil paintings sell out.
Participating in the 'Buy What You Love' event was a profoundly moving experience that inspired me to continue using my art to support charitable causes”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine art painter Gabriel contributed four works to the "Buy What You Love" charity event, hosted by the Rema Hort Mann Foundation at Storage Gallery in Tribeca. The event aimed to aid families battling cancer. Over 300 original works on paper, each measuring 8.5 x 11 inches, were exhibited anonymously, encouraging viewers to purchase based on their personal taste. The artists' names and contact information were revealed only upon purchase.
"When I found the opportunity to contribute my art for this auction, I jumped at the chance. I painted four candles to represent the eternal light, warmth and color that they offer. These oil paintings offer endless illumination emblematic of the fire within each of us; that longing for life and passion. It was a challenge to paint in such a small format in comparison to my much larger works, but the candles made for a perfect solution."
The "Buy What You Love" charity event at Storage Gallery in Tribeca was a resounding success, drawing hundreds of art enthusiasts and collectors who filled the gallery to observe, buy, and admire the diverse array of artworks on display. The evening was electric, with attendees eagerly browsing the anonymous pieces, discovering new talents, and bidding on their favorite works. As the night wore on, the excitement only grew, culminating in a remarkable outcome: tens of thousands of dollars raised for the Rema Hort Mann Foundation, which will go towards supporting families affected by cancer.
"Participating in the 'Buy What You Love' event was a profoundly moving experience that inspired me to continue using my art to support charitable causes, and I am always ready to take opportunities to contribute to meaningful initiatives in the future. Seeing the impact that art can have on people beyond just the artistic way is super inspiring, and I am grateful for the experience."
