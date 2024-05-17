Media Advisory: IPI World Congress and Media Innovation Festival

IPI World Congress in Sarajevo to highlight journalism’s role in addressing global crises (May 22-24)

Leading journalists, editors, and publishers from over 65 countries and six continents will gather in Sarajevo from May 22-24 for the International Press Institute (IPI) World Congress and Media Innovation Festival.

Hosted at Sarajevo’s historically significant Hotel Holiday, the IPI World Congress will critically examine the role of the media in addressing the great crises of our time, including war and geopolitical conflict; climate and environmental destruction; disinformation; and the growing global attacks on democracy.

The Congress and Media Innovation Festival will also tackle the latest developments – and revolutions – in the media space, from AI to the future of Big Tech. Media pioneers from around the globe will share their thoughts on turning digital disruption into opportunity and safeguarding the future of public-interest journalism.

Prominent speakers include Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Chief Wael Al-Dahdouh; AP Vice President for News Ron Nixon; Philippine investigative reporter and author Patricia Evangelista; Ukrainska Pravda editor Sevgil Musaieva; El Faro editor Carlos Dada; and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Azmat Khan.

Across more than 25 panel sessions, workshops, and film screenings, the IPI World Congress will provide a forum for participants to engage in dialogue about these and other crucial issues we face. At a turning point for the world and for journalism, the IPI World Congress is bringing global media and thought leaders to the Bosnian capital to chart a path forward – together.

Furthermore, at a moment where journalists around the world are at greater risk than ever for doing their job, the presentation of the 2024 IPI-IMS World Press Freedom Hero and Free Media Pioneer awards will honour exceptional courage and resilience in journalism.

Media representatives are in particular invited to attend:

Congress opening, on Wednesday 22 May, 18:00 to 21:00, Hotel Holiday, with welcome remarks by IPI Executive Board Chair Khadija Patel and Bosnian Minister of Communications Edin Forto.

Opening session on war, peace, and journalism: Reflecting on the siege of Sarajevo 30 years later

Profile in Courage: A special conversation with Wael Al-Dahdouh

Wael Al-Dahdouh , Gaza Bureau Chief, Al Jazeera Media Network

Gaza Bureau Chief, Al Jazeera Media Network Azmat Khan, Director, Simon and June Li Center for Global Journalism, Columbia University

Award ceremony honoring the 2024 IPI-IMS World Press Freedom Hero and Free Media Pioneer, Thursday, 23 May, 18:00 to 19:30, Bosnia & Herzegovina Radio & Television Building.

Press accreditation and media interviews

The detailed IPI World Congress programme can be found here as well as the list of speakers attending. Press opportunities, statements or interviews with Congress participants can be arranged on request.

To register to attend the opening, the award ceremony, or a specific panel, or to express your interest in an interview with a specific participant, please contact:

Grace Linczer – +43 660 662 9061 (WhatsApp, Signal, Viber)/[email protected]

Renan Akyavas – +43 677 625 07933 (WhatsApp, Signal)/[email protected]

Scott Griffen – +43 680 238 9498 (WhatsApp, Signal, text, phone)/[email protected]