Meeting with the President of the Institute of Culture of the Economic Cooperation Organization

17 May 2024

On May 17, 2024, on the sidelines of the International Conference of Ministers of Culture dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi in Ashgabat, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the President of the Institute of Culture of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Saad Khan.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for further strengthening relations between Turkmenistan and the ECO Institute of Culture, such as the development of regional cooperation in the field of sports, coordination of cultural exchange programs and interaction between news agencies of member countries.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova expressed gratitude to her side for participating in the ceremonies dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great philosopher and poet of the East Magtymguly Fragi.

