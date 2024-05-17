Katriona Lee Establishes Herself as A Visionary Leader in Strategy Consulting and Startup Advisor with Kaya Ventures
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Katriona Lee, the entrepreneurial visionary and leading strategist in the practice and business of strategy consulting, bringing reimagined strategy consulting to the market through her platform, Kaya. As the Co-founder and CEO of Kaya, she is motivated by an ambition to democratise elite strategy consulting so that it is not a preserve for multinationals and large corporations but rather practical and affordable for startups and small businesses globally.
Katriona began her entrepreneurial journey in 2022, exiting the technology industry as a strategy executive. Before that, she had been working on a consultancy basis most of the time, in between travels and often on assignment, supporting clients in the investment industry, the corporate world, the start-up scene, and small business communities.
Having freelanced as an independent consultant, as well as having been a client of various consulting outfits, she understands firsthand the ordeal a small business owner or one in a startup has to go through to get reputable strategy consulting services. In the traditional setup, the big get bigger; large firms can afford to bring in top-notch consultants, while small companies are left to fend for themselves, making complex decisions often without the sufficient data. This realisation woke up Katriona's purpose to level the field of business and make elite strategy consulting accessible to all.
Katriona Lee's entrepreneurial journey is a true testament to her dedication and commitment to empowering businesses around the world. Although her decision to walk away from a strategy executive position at a well-known tech firm might have looked unorthodox, it was this decision that led to the creation of Kaya Ventures.
Katriona launched Kaya Ventures after years of intensive market research, which aims to disrupt the traditional consulting model through a pioneering platform that leverages technology to offer on-demand support for business owners and founders. Tailored business strategy solutions are carefully crafted to fit every entrepreneur's specific needs and goals at scale. Be it devising strategies for growth, enhancing operational efficiency, securing talent, or getting ready for new market entry, Kaya is committed to ensuring the success of its clients.
Kaya is the world's first on-demand business strategy platform for ambitious entrepreneurs, making elite strategy consulting accessible like never before. Through an innovative commercial model underpinned by the latest tech, it is a flexible resource that SMEs can subscribe to and flex up or down as it suits them, rightsizing support for every stage of business maturity.
As a business consultant at Kaya Ventures, Katriona worked with high-growth clients in the SaaS, Fintech, e-commerce, health, manufacturing, and consumer products industries. To date, her clients have raised over $300m in funding and achieved exits over $1B. She also works with Private Equity and Corporate Advisory firms to deliver upside across the full investment chain.
Kaya Ventures was instrumental in the growth and expansion of a payments startup, during which it completed an $8 million Series A funding round and acquired key partnerships. The company was fully supported with business planning in all aspects, which included go-to-market planning, company strategy development, the establishment of key performance indicators, and the delivery of financial models foundational to landing strategic partners and investors. Katriona continues to be a trusted advisor to the leadership team.
Kaya Ventures drove efficient gains and growth into a recycling venture, which saw a remarkable 25% increase in peak capacity without capital investment. This was delivered through an integrated technology stack, including launching a new website with e-commerce capability and setting up a highly automated customer support function.
In addition to her professional endeavours, Katriona is deeply passionate about giving back to the community through mentorship and pro-bono advisory services
This perfectly aligns with her commitment to developing the next generation of leaders and understanding the power of entrepreneurship at the forefront of change.
With this broad perspective, Katriona is among the best picks to invite to podcasts and publications on innovation, entrepreneurship, impact, personal development, and transformative leadership. Her team at Kaya Ventures is also devoted to transforming small businesses across the country and should be a resource all founders and business owners access to realise the full potential of their entrepreneurial visions.
About Kaya Ventures:
Kaya Ventures is a frontier platform that provides on-demand business strategy support to ambitious entrepreneurs. With the noble mission of democratising elite strategy consulting, Kaya provides start-ups and small businesses around the world with feasible and affordable advisory and operational support. Kaya Ventures has the chance to enfranchise elite strategy consulting further and keep on assisting in the building of a more equitable and sustainable future business world.
For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:
http://www.teamkaya.com.au
Katriona Lee
