Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations Participates in the Caribbean Regional Seminar in Caracas

(Press release) Caracas, Venezuela – The Permanent Representative of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations (UN), H.E. Dr. Mutryce Williams, accompanied by Minister Counsellor, Ms. Ghislaine Williams participated in the start of the Caribbean Regional Seminar on the implementation of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, being convened in

Caracas, Venezuela from 14-16 May 2024. The Seminar was held under the theme

Pursuing Goals and Addressing needs of the Non-Self-Governing Territories.

The Seminar heard opening remarks from the Chair of the Special Committee, the

Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia, H.E. Melissa Rambally and H.E. Delcy

Rodriguez Gomez, Executive Vice-President of the Bolivarian Republic of

Venezuela.

Ambassador Williams delivered a statement under the item: Political developments in the Non-Self-Governing Territories: In the Caribbean region, in support of the British Virgin Islands aligned with CARICOM Heads and the Caribbean region in general. The Ambassador emphasized that Saint Kitts and Nevis was the most recent country to achieve independence in our region, almost 41 years ago. This period of dormancy is of major concern as the decolonization process appears to have stalled.

This is especially significant for the Caribbean region as 7 of the 17 non- self-governing territories recognized by the UN General Assembly are in the Caribbean. Permanent Representative Williams stated that Saint Kitts and Nevis looks forward to the results of the visiting Mission to the BVI with anticipation that it will bring legitimacy to the work of the Special Committee and generate hope for the people of the BVI.

The Ambassador is hopeful that the seminar will be a mechanism to foster meaningful discussions and channel recommendations to ensure that self-determination as a fundamental human right will be realized by the remaining non- self-governing territories.