PHOTO RELEASE: Maryland Agricultural Commission Tour Caroline, Talbot County 

May 17, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 17, 2024)– Members of the Maryland Agricultural Commission recently attended a day-long tour of several agriculture operations in Talbot and Caroline Counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, providing an opportunity to see firsthand the innovative practices and hard work that Maryland’s farmers and producers do to support local communities and the economy. Joined by members of the department’s senior staff, University of Maryland Extension agents, and other local ag community members, the tour included visits to Tilghman Island Seafood, the Eastern Shore Conservation Center, Hutchison Brothers Farms, Honeybee Flower Farm, Wye Nursery, and Oakland View Farms.

“These tours provide us with an opportunity to see firsthand the innovative practices and hard work that our farmers and producers are putting in every day to support our local economy and communities,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “It’s through these experiences that we can continue to strengthen our relationship with local agriculture and work together to ensure a bright and sustainable future for Maryland’s agriculture industry.”

Starting at Tilghman Island Seafood, attendees learned how owner Nick Hargrove and his team combat the invasive blue catfish species and support the local economy through their USDA approved wild caught Blue Catfish processing facility.

The next stop at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center in Easton allowed Commission members to view the role the organizations housed at the Center support conservation efforts and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Maryland.

The Talbot Agriculture and Education Center provided a locally sourced lunch prepared by Easton High School students in the culinary program. The program’s teacher, Linda Brown, also serves as the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board Vice President and shared the important work local fairs and shows do in supporting agriculture.

The forth stop at Hutchison Brothers Farms, a nearly 3,500-acre farm, showcased its operations and contributions to the local economy.

Honeybee Flower Farm, a flower farm owned by Carrie Jennings, was the next stop where attendees learned about how to maintain and manage meadow-grown fresh-cut flowers.

In Caroline County, Commission members visited Wye Nursery, founded in 1957 by the father of the current owner/operator, Karl Fischer, a fourth-generation horticulturist, who provided insights into the nursery’s history and how it has evolved to meet the changing needs of the industry.

The final stop was Oakland View Farms, a dairy farm operated by Dick Edwards and Scott Youse in Ridgely, MD. Attendees were able to see how the farm operates and gain perspective of its contribution to the local dairy industry.

For more information about the tour or the Maryland Agricultural Commission, please contact Executive Secretary of the Maryland Agricultural Commission Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept